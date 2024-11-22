Driving Digital Excellence: Mphasis partners with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to Revolutionize Motorsport Performance

Mumbai, November 22, 2024: Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, has today been named ‘Official Digital Partner’ of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, announcing an exciting multi-year technology driven partnership. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, leveraging advanced technology to drive superior performance in one of the most competitive environments in the sporting world—Formula 1.

Mphasis will collaborate closely with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to develop cutting-edge solutions aimed at enhancing the team’s performance on the track and driving operational efficiency off the track. Through this partnership, Mphasis will bring its expertise in Data, Automation, Analytics, Cyber security, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to empower MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in areas such as real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and performance optimization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mphasis as our Official Digital Partner. Their expertise in advanced technology and innovative approach to problem-solving will be instrumental in helping us reach new heights of performance and efficiency. This multi-year partnership represents the perfect synergy between two organizations striving for excellence,” said Ayao Komastu, Team Principal, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “Partnering with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is an exciting opportunity for Mphasis to showcase how technology can redefine what’s possible in the world of high-performance sports. This partnership underscores our commitment to drive the future of sports technology. We look forward to a collaborative journey focused on innovation and success,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Mphasis.

Mphasis and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will also engage fans through a series of interactive digital activations, bridging the gap between technology and sport.