DST MATH Brings Together 17 AI Startups to Pitch Healthcare Innovations to Investors

Hyderabad, 7th February 2025: Department of Science and Technology’s MATH (Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technology Hub) that is one of India’s leading AI and ML startup incubators, successfully hosted the AI Healthcare Summit 2025 in Hyderabad. India’s healthcare landscape is on the brink of an AI revolution, as a defining moment of the summit was the showcase of breakthrough AI-powered healthcare solutions. Seventeen cutting-edge technologies promise to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility in healthcare delivery, addressing critical gaps in diagnostics, patient engagement, and medical decision-making.

Themed “Redefining Healthcare with AI,” the summit brought together leading government officials, top healthcare corporates, and AI-driven startups to showcase innovations in preventive care, precision medicine, and remote healthcare solutions. A total of 17 AI-driven startups participated in VC Pitch Games 2.0, a high-stakes showdown where they pitched groundbreaking solutions in diagnostics, robotic-assisted surgeries, and AI-powered patient engagement tools to a panel of India’s leading investors and healthcare giants.

Startups featured:

CerboTech Education: Brain-computer interface (BrainHat) for real-time neurofeedback to boost focus and mental wellness

ONI: AI-driven prenatal care combining lifestyle guidance (nutrition, mental health) and automated workflows.

Velectron Labs: Wearable device to monitor addiction patterns and support recovery.

VaidhyaMegha: Cloud/AI tools for hospitals to streamline diagnostics and patient management.

Augsidius: AI assistant (AstraAI) for doctors, with 20,000+ disease profiles and guidelines.

SETV: AI layer for hospitals + app (Medona) for symptom checks and doctor referrals.

Dontin: AI tools for at-home oral scans and dental clinic management.

Aarogya ID: AI platform to automate health insurance claims for hospitals.

ViviSTAR Biologics: AI tool for early brain tumor detection using spectral analysis.

Carewell360: Phygital platform offering discreet, on-demand gynecology consultations and wellness services for women in non-metro areas.

Kode Blue: Ambulance-to-hospital system for real-time patient data sharing.

Apex Cura: SaaS platform for hospital operations (queues, records, dialysis tracking).

Metaloga: VR therapy (RelVersiv) for chronic pain relief.

Salubrity Health: Nutrition platform for personalized dietary plans and wellness.

Cliniv Health Tech LLP – AI-powered remote patient monitoring for proactive healthcare.

Signel Biomedical – Wearable biosensors for real-time vital sign tracking.

EH Note – Blockchain-based medical data security and interoperability.

Investor panel: Hyderabad Angels, Venture Catalysts, Inflection Point Ventures, Speciale Invest, Guptaji Invests, Powerscale Ventures, Anthill Ventures, and Dr. Gowda’s Dental.

Corporate giants in attendance: Apollo Hospitals, Global Hospitals, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Capsico Health, Sanofi, Map My Genome, IIIT Hyderabad, IKP, and more.

Metaloga (Founder: Sunil Golla), Augsidius (Founder: Dr. Akhila), and SetV (Founder: Mr. Vaibhav Ram) emerged victorious, impressing the jury with their innovative approaches and potential to revolutionize healthcare decision making.

During the second half of summit two AI-powered healthcare solutions were showcased—Augsidius AI & Manage My Startup.

Augsidius AI’s is an AI clinician assistant designed to aid doctors in clinical decision making. Built on our proprietary knowledge base of 20000+ diseases, Astra offers clinical pathways & guidelines that are adaptive to the patient notes and actionable to ease out the process. It also has various tools like AI medical search, clinical calculators and medical library to become a handy pocket tool to doctors.

Manage My Startup is an AI driven platform empowers Founders to succeed from Concept to IPO for their Entrepreneurial journey. The Platform empowers to build, sustain, and grow a vibrant startup innovation ecosystem ensuring long-term economic growth and global competitiveness. Meanwhile,

The summit also featured powerful discussions on AI adoption in healthcare, regulatory pathways, and the future of AI-driven medical breakthroughs. Sessions included:

“The Path to AI Adoption in Healthcare” – Addressing challenges and opportunities for AI integration in mainstream healthcare.

– Exploring AI’s potential in drug discovery, medical imaging, and remote patient monitoring. A fireside chat with Padma Shri awardee Dr. Gopala Krishna Gokhale, Mr. Sujit Jagirdar, CEO, T-HUB & Dr. Kancherla Ravindranath, Chairman & MD, Global Hospital who spoke about the future of healthcare.