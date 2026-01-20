Dubai Marathon and MG Motor in New Two-Year Partnership

Dubai (UAE) Jan 20: The Dubai Marathon has appointed MG Motor as Official Automotive Partner, bringing the brands together for the 2026 and 2027 editions of the oldest and fastest international marathon in the Middle East.

Sanctioned by the Dubai Sports Council and to be staged on February 1, the 2026 Dubai Marathon will be the 25th anniversary of the classic race with around 20,000 runners expected to line up in a three-race event featuring competition over 4km, 10km and the classic 42.195km marathon itself.

“We are proud to welcome MG to the event’s sponsorship family as Official Automotive Partner and associate with a brand that stands as a global icon boasting an exceptionally rich heritage dating back to its foundation in 1924 and a reputation for creating cars that people love,” said Dubai Marathon Event Director Peter Connerton. MG Motor Middle East Managing Director Jacky Xu added: “The Dubai Marathon represents endurance, ambition, and progress – values that are deeply aligned with MG Motor’s DNA. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and supporting active communities across the Emirates. We are particularly honoured to be an Official Partner at this historic time for the Dubai Marathon.”

The agreement will see a fleet of MG support vehicles, including the new HS Hybrid+ SUV and fully-electric Cyberster roadster, on hand to facilitate the event organisation and infrastructure. Following the MG-supplied lead vehicle, the marathon will feature a host of world-class long distance athletes competing over one of the fastest routes in the world.

In the decade since its 2015 regional launch, MG Motor has rapidly grown to become one of the top five best-selling automotive manufacturers in the Gulf region. The British-born brand now boasts a retail network covering 11 MENA countries, with over 50 showrooms showcasing a wide range of sedan and SUV models including the Cyberster, MG7, MG HS Hybrid+ and MG RX9, as well as a reputation for delivering the highest standards of customer service.

With less than two weeks to go to the start of the 25th Dubai Marathon, runner registration can still be made through the official website dubaimarathon.org,

The 2026 Dubai Marathon is supported by ASICS, Dubai Sports Council, MG Motor, the Channel 4 Radio Network, ITP Media Group, Bisleri Water, Dubai RTA, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG.