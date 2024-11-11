Dusky India Launches Winter Essential Range of Body Butters

Inspired by India’s Ayurvedic heritage, Dusky India’s journey has been fueled by a desire to make Ayurveda accessible to everyone. Dusky India aims to offer natural yet affordable products that honor India’s traditional wisdom, without compromising on the quality of the products.

Dusky India launches three distinct body butters perfect to deeply nourish and hydrate your skin this winter. While each body butter is aimed at a specific skin concern, each formula is non-greasy and has a lightweight texture that absorbs easily into the skin and offers long-lasting hydration. Their Shitake Mushroom Body Butter is a one of its kind and the hero product in the range.

Shiitake Mushroom Body Butter

This is the only Indian body butter infused with the goodness of Shitake Mushrooms. It is also enriched with Sesame Oil, Rhododendron flower extracts, Aloe vera extracts and Lily & Lotus oil.

With a rich nutrient profile and therapeutic properties, this body butter is rich in antioxidants that help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and contributes to anti-aging benefits. It’s a complete skincare solution and helps reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone, promoting a brighter complexion. It’s perfect for the winters as it helps lock in moisture and keeps the skin hydrated for long hours.

Regular use of shiitake mushrooms in skincare helps achieve smoother and supple skin.

Almond & Rose Body Butter

Enriched with India’s favorite Almond oil, known for its healing and hydrating properties, this butter comes with the goodness of Rose Extracts, Jojoba oil, Aloe Vera Extracts and Rose oil.

Almonds are rich in natural oils, which help moisturize the skin with deep and long lasting hydration. Rose helps tighten and tone the skin and reduces the appearance of pores. It has a cooling effect on the skin and its aroma has a calming effect on the mind. It helps calm inflammation and soothing irritated or sensitive skin.

Regular use of this Body Butter helps in improving skin complexion, reducing appearance of scars, blemishes and provides a natural glow to the skin.

Aloe & Argan Body Butter

This butter comes with the goodness of Argan Oil, Aloe Extracts, Lavender Extracts and Calendula.

This Body Butter helps in promoting skin cell regeneration & enhances skin’s youthfulness. It protects skin from free radicals and oxidative stress which in turn helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

A deeply hydrating concoction, this butter helps to replenish and retain moisture in the skin, making it soft, smooth, and supple.

All the above butters are suitable for all skin types. The formulation is 100% Ayurvedic with no harmful chemicals or artificial substances. Is Paraben Free, Sulphate Free, Cruelty Free and Dermatologically tested.