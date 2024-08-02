Duty Reforms in Union Budget 2024-25 to Boost Competitiveness for the Stainless-Steel Sector, Says Synergy Steels

02nd August, 2024: Synergy Steels, One of India’s leading stainless-steel manufacturers, applauded the Union Budget for FY 2024-25, presented by the Hon’ble Finance Minister on July 23, 2024. The company’s leadership expressed optimism about the industry’s prospects, as the budget addresses several key expectations of the steel and stainless-steel sectors, potentially stimulating growth and enhancing competitiveness in the industry.

Subhash Chand Kathuria, Managing Director of Synergy Steels, commended the government’s strategic fiscal decisions, particularly highlighting the elimination of Basic Customs Duties. He stated, “The government has delivered a budget that addresses key industry concerns. The removal of duty structures on essential raw materials like ferro-nickel from 2.5% to zero, coupled with the continuation of nil duty on ferro-scrap until 2026, marks a sense of relief for the producers.”

Moreover, he emphasized, “The stainless-steel industry eagerly anticipates the detailed roadmap for hard-to-abate industries announced in the budget. As sustainable financing for cleaner manufacturing processes and technologies remain at the forefront of global industrial priorities, this initiative promises to revolutionize our approach to sustainable production.”

Mr. Anubhav Kathuria, Director of Synergy Steels, emphasized the significance of removing Basic Customs Duty on ferro-nickel, noting its potential to optimize raw material costs for the stainless-steel industry. “The budget has brought positive announcements for the country’s stainless-steel industry. The removal of Basic Customs Duty on ferro-nickel is crucial, as raw materials account for 70% of the total cost of sales and are the single largest cost component for stainless steel producers. Ferro-nickel is one of the key raw materials for stainless steel, and the industry largely relies on imports due to a lack of domestic availability. Therefore, the removal of the BCD should reduce the cost of production. Additionally, the decision to fully exempt duties on 25 critical minerals, including molybdenum, is welcomed by the stainless-steel industry.”

“The government’s decision to provide financial support for developing indigenous capacity for high-grade steel is also welcomed. However, the industry hopes that such support will also be made available for strengthening the country’s high-grade stainless-steel offerings,” he added.