September 16th, 2024: Dwarika’s Hotel is proudly hosting the celebrations of Indra Jatra, Nepal’s largest and most vibrant cultural festival, paying homage to Lord Indra – the Hindu god of rain and marking the end of the monsoon season. This annual eight-day festival, which began on September 10 is culminating on September 17, showcases enthralling cultural performances, traditional rituals and a deep sense of community spirit that can be observed in the streets of historic Kathmandu.

A key highlight of Indra Jatra is the pulling of a wooden chariot carrying the Living Goddess Kumari, who represents Goddess Taleju, through the crowded streets, as masked dancers move rhythmically to the hypnotic beats of drums. Hundreds of devotees participate in this grand procession, embodying the essence of devotion and Nepal’s rich heritage.

In celebration of this sacred festival, Dwarika’s Hotel in Kathmandu and Dwarika’s Resort in Dhulikhel are recreating the captivating atmosphere of Indra Jatra on September 17 offering guests an immersive experience of Nepal’s rich cultural traditions. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a warm welcome and offered Aila, an iconic Newari drink symbolizing good fortune.

The evening will commence with the Kumari Puja, honouring the Living Goddess and invoking her blessings for the celebrations. Throughout the night guests will be treated to an enchanting series of cultural performances that showcases Nepal’s heritage, including the Bhairav Dance, Devi Dance and Aarati Dance. Each performance tells a story of Nepalese deities and traditions passed down through generations, infusing the atmosphere with vitality and joy.

A key spectacle of the event is the mesmerizing Lakhey Dance where the mythical Lakhey and Jhyalincha will engage in a thrilling face-off. With elaborate costumes and intricate movements, this performance will bring to life the age-old narratives that echo through Nepal’s history. Guests are also invited to actively participate in the festival by joining the chariot-pulling ceremony, allowing them to feel the reverence and collective energy that defines Indra Jatra.

Complementing the cultural experience is an extraordinary culinary journey, with a lavish buffet of Newari delicacies crafted to honour traditional flavours. The grand centerpiece, Samaybaji, celebrates the rich Newari cuisine, while live barbeques and a free flow of traditional Newari drinks will add an authentic touch to the feast.

More about The Dwarika’s:

The Dwarika’s Group of Hotels and Resorts is a collection of two distinctive hospitality concepts, The Dwarika’s Hotel in Kathmandu, popularly known as the ‘living museum’, and one-of-a-kind holistic well-being sanctuary The Dwarika’s Resort in Dhulikel.

Deeply committed to the principles of conservation and preservation, all intent and of the brand and its properties are directed towards the restoration and revival of Nepal’s architectural, social, cultural, and natural heritage. This ethos is woven into all aspects of the guest experience as well as the brand’s cuisine and well-being offerings. Integral to The Dwarika’s Group, the Pancha Kosha Himalayan Spa draws from Ayurveda, Buddhist medicine, and ancient healing rituals, where thoughtfully curated treatments offer a deeply transformative and holistic journey.

Born from Dwarika Das Shrestha’s vision to preserve Kathmandu Valley’s heritage, The Dwarika’s Hotel in Kathmandu city is a sanctuary for architectural grandeur and Newari civilization. Intricately carved wooden artifacts and structures, all originals with many dating back to a period of profound artistic creation, form the soul of the hotel and lends it the popular tag of ‘The Living Museum’. 80 well-appointed rooms and suites aesthetically merge traditional Nepali motifs and contemporary luxuries. Celebrating Nepalese cuisine is the property’s signature slow-dining restaurant, The Krishnarpan, while the Mako’s Japanese restaurant follows the vision of the Japanese chef Mako-San. The hotel also houses a bar and a multi-cuisine restaurant as well as all modern facilities along with the healing Pancha Kosha Himalayan Spa. An oasis amidst the city’s bustle, The Dwarika’s Hotel is situated just a stone’s throw away from the famous Pashupatinath Temple.

Inspired by Vedic and Buddhist medicine, the brand’s holistic well-being offering, the exclusive Dwarika’s Resort is in the Dhulikel hills, a 45-minute drive from the Kathmandu Airport. Blending the wisdom and lifestyle of the Himalayan region with exquisite luxuries, the resort is dedicated to harmonizing the body, mind, and spirit, offering a transformative journey of self-discovery. Spread across 22 acres with panoramic views of the Himalayas, the resort’s key experiences include the Himalayan Rock Salt House, Himalayan Rock Crystal Chamber, meditation maze, Chakra Sound chamber, singing bowl therapy, yoga, pranayama, meditation, along with rejuvenating traditional Himalayan body treatments. Guests can also enjoy artistic pursuits like cooking, pottery, and painting and outdoor activities like cycling and hiking as well as the resort’s immersive dining experiences.