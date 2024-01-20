Dynatrace Named a Leader in Both the Cloud-Native Observability and Security Quadrants in the 2023

India, January 20, 2024 – Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced that ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has named it a Leader in the Cloud-Native Observability and Cloud-Native Security quadrants in its 2023 ISG Provider Lens™, Multi-Public Cloud Solutions report. ISG assessed 23 observability providers and 25 security providers based on two primary criteria: Competitive Strength and Portfolio Attractiveness.

As a result of this evaluation, the firm named Dynatrace a Leader in both quadrants, with the highest position in cloud-native observability. Dynatrace also emerged as the only observability and security provider to achieve Leader status in cloud-native security. This recognition reflects the Dynatrace® platform’s market-leading innovation and strength in enabling customers to keep up with the accelerating convergence of observability and security. A complimentary copy of the research is available here.