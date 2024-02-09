E42 Appoints Jonathan Jewett as Chief Growth Officer for the Americas

Pune, 09 February 2024: E42, the world’s leading AI and NLP-powered no-code Cognitive Process Automation (CPA) platform to build AI co-workers, has onboarded Jonathan Jewett as the Chief Growth Officer for the Americas. In this new role, Jonathan will spearhead sales initiatives and be key to the US expansion strategy of the company.

Jonathan brings to the table 20+ years of experience and a proven track record of achieving multimillion-dollar revenue results. With a rich background in leadership, steering sales, marketing, and allied teams to surpass revenue goals, he is well-poised to contribute to E42’s mission of bringing end- to-end automation across enterprise processes, particularly in South and North America.