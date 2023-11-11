Earnings Release for the quarter ended 30th September, 2023

Chennai, November 11th, 2023: Sun TV Network Limited, one of the largest Television Broadcasters in India, operates Satellite Television Channels across six languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League, SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa’s T20 League and the Digital OTT Platform Sun NXT.

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER’ 2023, the Revenues for the quarter was up by ~27.82 % at Rs.1,017.98 crores as against Rs. 796.43 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 30th September’2022. The Total Income for the quarter was up by ~27.48 % at Rs.1,125.08 crores as against Rs.882.54 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 30th September’2022. EBITDA for the quarter ended 30th September’2023 moved up by ~36.48 % at Rs.716.21 crores as against Rs. 524.78 crores for the previous quarter ended 30th September’2022. The Profit before taxes for the current quarter also grew by ~13.88 % to Rs.608.24 crores as against Rs. 534.09 crores for the previous quarter ended 30th

September’2022. The Profit after taxes for the current quarter ended up higher by ~13.86 % at Rs.456.24 crores as against Rs.400.71 crores for the previous quarter ended 30th September’2022.

INTERIM DIVIDEND: At the Board Meeting held today, the Board of Directors have declared

an Interim Dividend of Rs.5.00 per share (100 %) on a face value of Rs.5.00 per share.