Earth Day Network India Announces Partnership with Kabadiwalla Connect for the Great Global Cleanup Heroes Campaign

Washington D.C. (February 3, 2024) – In honor of India’s 75th Republic Day, Earth Day Network India (EDN) has announced their partnership with Kabadiwalla Connect (KC) to enhance the effectiveness of the Great Global Cleanup Heroes campaign for Earth Day 2024.

Leveraging Earth Day Network India’s broad global influence and Kabadiwalla Connect’s proficiency in informal waste management, this collaboration has given rise to a resilient model for the efficient collection and recycling of plastic waste in urban settings.