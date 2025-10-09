Easebuzz becomes one of the first movers to launch Banking Connect Platform in Partnership with NBBL at Global Fintech Festival 2025

Mumbai, October 9th, 2025: Easebuzz announced the launch of Banking Connect IBMB (Interoperable Net & Mobile Banking) at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai. The platform, developed in collaboration with NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), was unveiled in the presence of the Honourable RBI Governor, Shri Sanjay Malhotra.

The Banking Connect IBMB platform represents a major stride in India’s digital banking framework, aimed at transforming traditional net banking into a unified, interoperable, and mobile-first ecosystem. By enabling instant fund transfers, cross-bank interoperability, and real-time reconciliation, IBMB seeks to deliver a seamless and secure banking experience for consumers and businesses alike.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Kumar, CTO & Director, Easebuzz, said: “Banking Connect IBMB launch marks a pivotal moment in India’s digital banking journey. This interoperable platform empowers banks and businesses alike to deliver seamless, secure, and scalable net banking experiences, driving financial inclusion and transforming the payments ecosystem. With strong collaboration from NPCI and banking partners, we are excited to broaden access and accelerate digital inclusion aligned to Viksit Bharat vision.”

This interoperable platform is new edition in the digital public infra list. Banking Connect IBMB standardises merchant onboarding & integration and strengthens transaction reliability with features such as one-time setup, support for mobile and web payment flows, faster settlements, and centralized dispute management. By creating a level playing field for regional and smaller banks, the platform also contributes to financial inclusion and greater digital accessibility. Banking Connect will enable UPI like experience and standardization to Net Banking modes across NEFT, RTGS, IMPS as well as intent, QR & redirection flows.

At GFF 2025, the launch was demonstrated through a live Banking Connect insurance payment transaction jointly showcased by NPCI, ICICI Prudential, and Easebuzz. Alongside this, Easebuzz also introduced two sector-focused digital solutions — FeesPortal, a comprehensive solution for recurring and subscription payment is now transformed into biller aggregator with deep integration with NBBL BBPS platform. The platform continues to streamline fee payments for educational institutions for Symbiosis University and HOM360, a comprehensive digital suite for housing society management.

The announcements underscore Easebuzz’s broader vision of enabling interoperable, accessible, and secure digital infrastructure across India’s fintech landscape.