EaseMyTrip presents the Travel Republic Sale with unbeatable savings on flights hotels and more

Mumbai, January 20, 2024: EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, has introduced the Travel Republic Sale, unlocking attractive discounts and offers on flight bookings, hotel stays, bus tickets, cab rentals, and holiday packages. Scheduled from January 16th to January 19th, 2024, this limited-period sale invites travellers to explore the world with unbelievable EaseMyTrip deals.

During the Travel Republic Sale, customers can save up to 23% on flights, 60% on hotels, 16% on cabs, and 15% on bus travel. For holiday packages, prices start at just INR 7,999. To unlock these savings, use the promo code “EMTREPUBLIC” when booking on the EaseMyTrip app or web browser interface. Moreover, customers can enjoy even more savings by booking with an ICICI Bank Credit Card.

EaseMyTrip has partnered with leading airline carriers for this sale, including SpiceJet, Air India Express, Vistara Airlines, Star Air, Akasa Air, American Airlines, Air Mauritius, Air Astana, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airline, Delta Airlines, British Airways, Egyptair, Gulf Air, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, Oman Air, Qantas Airways, RwandAir, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa Airline, United Airlines, Air Canada, and Swiss International Airlines.

The list of selected hotel partners includes Amritara, Roseate Hotels (Delhi & Rishikesh), Sterling Hotels, Spree Hotels, Clarks Inn, Justa Hotels, WelcomeHeritage, Le Roi, Zone By the Park, One Earth, Shrigo, MPT, Suba Group, Cygnett, Byke, Starlit, Lords, Ananta, Summit, Mount Hotels Group, Sumi Yashree Group, Sumi Yashree Group, Jain Group Hotels & Resorts, Toshali Group of Hotels (Bhubaneswar/Puri & Shimla), Fateh Collection, Golden Hotels (Northern East India Chain), Club Mahindra, Ramada Gurgaon Central (Gurugram), and Fab Hotels. Every booking enters you into prize draws for exciting giveaways. Gift vouchers will be available from renowned brands like AJIO, KFC, Gaana, and Styched.

Introducing exciting offers, Mr. Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, ‘’Embark on a journey of savings and celebration this Republic Day with our exclusive sale. This isn’t just about discounts; it’s a passport to a world of possibilities, a salute to your travel aspirations. As the nation’s heart beats in vibrant hues, let our offers paint your adventures with unparalleled experiences. This Republic Day, redefine your travel story with us – where every booking is a chapter of value, every destination a canvas of memories. Join us in commemorating the spirit of the nation through our Republic Day Sale – a tribute to your wanderlust and the joy of limitless exploration.”

Unlock globe-trotting savings this January 16th–19th with EaseMyTrip’s Travel Republic Sale. Whether planning domestic trips or overseas adventures, this limited-time offer makes early 2024 the perfect time to book flights, hotels, rides, and packages at astonishingly affordable rates. The Travel Republic Sale is your gateway to affordable travel in 2024, unlocking a world of possibilities and celebrating your travel stories right with you as you embark on your journey in 2024.