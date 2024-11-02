Easterseals Florida Honors Dr. Janine Stewart with the 2024 Rhoda and Bert Ventura Leadership Award

Valrico, FL (November 2, 2024) – Easterseals Florida proudly announces Dr. Janine Stewart, Director of the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, as the recipient of the 2024 Rhoda and Bert Ventura Leadership Award. This annual award celebrates exceptional dedication to Easterseals’ mission and recognizes the influential leaders who help shape the nonprofit’s success. Dr. Stewart was nominated by her peers for her collaborative approach, clear communication, and supportive leadership, which have been instrumental in creating a thriving educational environment for students who are neurodiverse or have other related disabilities.

Sue Ventura, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Easterseals Florida, said, “This award is only given once a year and to one winner who demonstrates outstanding leadership. Dr. Stewart has accomplished so much this year in moving the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning from a concept to reality, all while bringing the existing team closer and embracing her brand-new team.”

“I’m truly honored to receive the Rhoda and Bert Ventura Staff Appreciation Leadership Award. It means a lot to me. Bringing the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning to life has been an incredible journey, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of such a wonderful team,” Dr. Stewart said. “Thank you for this recognition. I’m excited to keep working together to make a difference for our students and families!”

Dr. Stewart, a DIR Floortime® Certified professional with more than 24 years of experience in early childhood education, joined Easterseals Florida in 2013, bringing extensive expertise in program management, curriculum design, and direct service to children and families. Her leadership has been pivotal to the launch of the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning in Valrico, FL. This innovative school, which opened in September 2024, provides a play-based, highly individualized approach to education for neurodiverse learners, fostering limitless learning potential through small class sizes and personalized instruction.

The Lower Elementary School offers kindergarten through second grade, and the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning is soon expanding to include an Early Learning Program for children from 6 weeks to pre-kindergarten. Both programs are currently enrolling new students, with scholarships available, including support from the Limitless PossAbilities Scholarship Fund.

Additionally, the school is planning a ceremonial ribbon-cutting celebration for the local community on Monday, December 9, 2024.