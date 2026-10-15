EASYMLS BRINGS AN INDEPENDENT MLS TO U.S. YACHT BROKERS FROM NEW MIAMI HEADQUARTERS

Enhanced by AI tools, the Multiple Listing Service platform expands across the U.S., reaching brokers on both the East and West coasts

MIAMI, Fla.(October 15, 2026) – EasyMLS, the all-in-one platform built for yacht brokers, dealers, shipyards, charter operators and private owners, founded by Lionel Nicolai and now headquartered in Miami, is expanding its reach across both the East and West coasts of the United States, powered by a growing suite of artificial intelligence tools.

Founded on the idea that the yacht or boat itself should be the center of a broker’s business, EasyMLS gives yachting professionals a single platform to list, distribute, share and close deals, with artificial intelligence increasingly at the core of how the platform helps brokers work.

In yachting, the software a broker uses usually belongs to the site they advertise. Unlike software tied to a single advertising portal, EasyMLS is independent. Brokers can publish once, distribute their listings across the channels they choose, and maintain ownership of their leads and data.

At the center of that intelligence is the AI Estimator, which produces an indicative market estimate in seconds, based on real market comparables, giving brokers instant, data-driven pricing instead of relying on guesswork or outdated comps. The AI Import Engine automatically imports boat catalogs from PDFs, Excel files or third-party portal URLs, eliminating hours of manual data entry each week.

EasyMLS is the work of founder Lionel Nicolai, a Frenchman who grew up around the yachting industry; in his family, selling boats is a business passed down from father to son. While living and working in the United States, notably in real estate, Nicolai discovered the power of the Multiple Listing Service (MLS)

and realized yachting had never had a universal, independent MLS equivalent. That dual perspective, deep knowledge of boats paired with firsthand insight into the American market, became the foundation for EasyMLS.

“In real estate, no broker would work without an MLS. Yachting never had a universal, independent MLS. That is what we are building, and it belongs to the brokers who use it, not to a portal renting them space,” said Nicolai.

EasyMLS is used by brokers across the United States, alongside an established base in Europe.

Looking ahead, EasyMLS plans to extend its reach beyond the U.S., with future expansion planned into Canada, the Caribbean and South America, further connecting yacht professionals across the Americas to its network.