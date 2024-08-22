Eaton showcases advanced solutions for the harsh and hazardous areas at Automation Expo 2024

Mumbai, India 22 August 2024: Intelligent power management company Eaton participates in the Automation Expo 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, from August 21st to 24th, 2024. During the four-day expo, Eaton will present a range of Crouse-Hinds series solutions, including surge protection and LED lighting, closed-circuit television (CCTV) technology, and more.

Commenting on Eaton’s presence at the Automation Expo, Philipose Jacob, Country Director, India – Eaton Crouse-Hinds, B-Line, Oil and Gas, says, “Our focus on technological innovation drives us to tackle the complex power management challenges that our customers face across a wide range of industries. With a legacy spanning over 125 years, our Crouse-Hinds series remains a trusted name in explosion-protected solutions, renowned for its commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation. As we mark 25 years of operations in India, we’re proud to showcase our robust local manufacturing capabilities, which serve both the Indian market and global demands. We are not just making in India—we’re making for India and the world.” Jacob further states, “Our solutions and services are a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. We continue to empower industries with cutting-edge technologies that redefine standards and deliver consistent performance. Eaton’s strong local presence allows us to adapt global technologies to meet regional needs effectively, positioning us to leverage the immense growth potential in India.”

Eaton’s participation in this year’s Automation Expo spotlights the latest innovations, including:

· Hart over Ethernet: This multiplexer integrates the power of HART protocol with Eaton’s advanced technology, delivering valuable process data from field devices to asset management software. The MTL HART Multiplexer optimizes maintenance, reduces commissioning downtime, and lowers costs—ideal for water management and other applications.

· EPIK Series – Explosion Protected PTZ Camera: This series is designed for hazardous environments, offering lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant properties thanks to its carbon-reinforced polymer build. Easy installation and superior safety make it a standout in onshore, offshore, marine, and heavy industrial applications.

· GECMA IS 10.1″ Tablet PC: The PC is designed for hazardous environments, featuring a powerful processor, ample RAM, and substantial storage. It includes a capacitive touchscreen that is usable with gloves, flexible connectivity options, and extensive battery life.

· MEDC XB15M Metallic Xenon Beacon: A reliable signaling device for harsh environments, offering ATEX and IECEx certification, user-swappable lens covers, and consistent performance in extreme temperatures, it is designed for global applications with flexible customization options.

As the renewable power sector grows, Eaton’s surge protection devices ensure safe, reliable, and efficient operations in solar, wind, and hydrogen infrastructures. In an era of pivotal shifts, Eaton recognizes hydrogen’s potential to transform the energy landscape. At Automation Expo 2024, Eaton will showcase its digital Hydrogen Scope of Supply tool, showcasing how Eaton ensures safety in hydrogen applications. With a cutting-edge portfolio, Eaton is committed to providing solutions for hazardous environments throughout the hydrogen value chain, ensuring a safe and reliable future for this transformative technology.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.