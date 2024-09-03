Eaton to Showcase Innovative Aftermarket Solutions for Growing Electrified Vehicle Market at Automechanika Frankfurt

September 03, 2024,Frankfurt, Germany : Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced it is displaying its growing portfolio of aftermarket low-voltage solutions for the electrified vehicle (EV) market in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Automechanika Frankfurt, Sept. 10-14, in Booth #D11, Hall 3.

“We are excited to expand our aftermarket portfolio in EMEA with the addition of our suite of power connections, power protection and low-voltage technologies to serve a wide range of electrified vehicles,” said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton’s Mobility Group. “Electrified vehicle growth in the region is outpacing most other global regions, so we see a great opportunity to supply our customers with the wide product range and solutions they need.”

DC/DC converter for stepping down voltage to power accessories

Eaton’s DC/DC converter takes power from a 48-volt system and converts it to 24 volts. The bi-directional unit then converts it further to 12 volts for use in low-voltage systems. This equalizer function, in conjunction with the 12-volt battery or a split 24-volt battery system, ensures essential equipment—including antilock brakes and power steering—works in case of a power failure.

Eaton’s eyelets – lightweight and resistant to severe vibrations

Eaton’s eyelets offer hundreds of configurations to support vehicles operating in the EMEA market and elsewhere around the world. The eyelets are composed of high-grade materials to make them lightweight, more resistant to severe vibration, and able to deliver a long component service life that meets or exceeds customer requirements.

Stamped battery terminals

Eaton’s stamped battery terminals provide several benefits, including greater energy cycling performance compared to diecast or forged terminals and weight savings in many applications. The stamped battery terminals are customizable and compatible to SAE, DIN, IEC and JIS battery post configurations.

Eaton’s Bussmann series EVK fuses optimized for high-powered electrified vehicles

Eaton’s Bussmann® series EVK fuses feature ratings of up to 1,000 volts of direct current (VDC) and up to 600 amps, enabling them to meet the requirements for use in new high-powered EVs.

Eaton’s hybrid and EV fuses are designed to manage and protect the charging systems of electric commercial, passenger and high-performance vehicles such as sports cars and large sport-utility vehicles.

mVEC high power circuit management

The multiplexed Vehicle Electrical Center (mVEC) offers economical CAN Network oversight for high-power circuits in vehicle power distribution. The mVEC, rated at 200 amps, can be configured to provide various OEM circuit protection and switching functions, using industry standard fuses, relays and breakers, with the status and control of each circuit accessible through J1939 CAN open messages.

OMNEX remote controls ideal for harsh environments

Eaton’s OMNEX Trusted Wireless™ remote control products have been used to wirelessly control high value machinery in harsh environments, including mining, construction, agriculture, locomotive and marine markets, with utmost reliability, precision and durability.