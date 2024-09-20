eBikeGo Group’s company GreenPioneer Mobility appoints Iftekhar Ahmed as CEO to lead expansion

eBikeGo, India’s leading electric vehicle rental platform, has forged a strategic tie-up with GreenPioneer Mobility, a company committed to transforming the future of personal mobility. In a significant move aimed at driving growth and innovation, Iftekhar Ahmed has been appointed as the CEO to lead the expansion of this new venture. eBikeGo and GreenPioneer Mobility are poised for substantial growth, positioning themselves as leaders in the evolving landscape of personal mobility in India.

GreenPioneer Mobility is set to transform personal mobility solutions in India with its forward-thinking approach and dedication to making mobility accessible, innovative, and inspiring. As part of its growth strategy, GreenPioneer plans to establish large flagship multi-brand stores, a chain of quick stores, and over 100 franchise outlets across the country. With private-label brands such as MEXPLE and Transil already in development, the company is focusing on helping individuals regain mobility and independence.

Under the leadership of Iftekhar Ahmed, GreenPioneer Mobility is launching several ground-breaking products and retail experiences, including its premier retail brand, NONSTOP. It is a rehab and mobility store, which will offer a wide range of mobility aids from wheelchairs to advanced rehabilitation equipment, ensuring accessibility and enhanced quality of life for individuals with mobility challenges. This initiative reflects GreenPioneer’s mission of providing personalized service and expert consultations for customers in need of specialized care.

Iftekhar Ahmed brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Known for his innovative approach to mobility and healthcare, he has been at the forefront of enhancing quality of life for seniors and individuals with mobility challenges. His commitment to sustainability and customer-centric solutions has established him as a visionary leader in the industry. Before GreenPioneer Mobility, Ahmed successfully launched the consumer electronics brand ‘elevn’ in India post-COVID-19 and served as the Vice President of Marketing for iBall India, a home grown consumer electronics brand.