eBlu Solutions Showcases Innovative Benefit Verification and Prior Authorization Solution at ASRS Business of Retina Meeting

Louisville, KY, March 11, 2024 — eBlu Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the specialty healthcare industry, is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Business of Retina Meeting, taking place in Phoenix, Arizona from March 8 – March 10.

The ASRS Business of Retina Meeting brings together leading retina specialists, healthcare professionals, and industry experts to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in retina care. As an exhibitor, eBlu Solutions will showcase its comprehensive benefit verification and prior authorization software designed to optimize retina practice authorization management, enhance patient care, and improve administrative efficiencies.

“At eBlu Solutions, we are committed to empowering healthcare providers with innovative technology solutions that drive positive outcomes and improve patient care,”, said Mark Murphy, CEO of eBlu Solutions. “This event provides us with a valuable opportunity to connect with retina specialists and industry leaders, share insights, and demonstrate how our solution can help enhance patient benefit authorization efficiency and patient outcomes.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with eBlu Solutions’ expert, Morgan Miller, and learn about the latest innovations in benefit verification and prior authorization technology, and explore how eBlu Solutions’ can streamline workflows, improve data accuracy, and enhance patient satisfaction in retina care settings.

“We are dedicated to supporting retina specialists in delivering high-quality solutions to get patients to treatment faster than ever before,” said Miller. “The ASRS Business of Retina Meeting is an ideal platform for us to engage with the retina community. I’m looking forward to productive discussions and meaningful connections at the event.”