ECS Unveils Diverse New Motherboards, Mini PCs and Notebooks for CES 2025

Taipei, Taiwan, January 2nd, 2025: Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) is excited to announce its participation in CES 2025, taking place at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, NV, USA, from January 7 to 10. At the event, ECS will showcase its full lineup of cutting-edge products, including motherboards, mini PCs, and notebooks, designed to meet the needs of home entertainment, office, school, and

Unleash Your Potential with the Ultimate LEET Gaming Motherboards

ECS new models of LEET gaming motherboards – Z890 series marks a significant advancement in motherboard technology, offering notable improvements in performance, stability, scalability, and user-focused design, all tailored to meet the evolving needs of consumers. ECS Z890 motherboards are compatible with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors for the Intel LGA 1851 socket and feature four DDR5 DIMM slots, supporting up to 256GB of total memory with impressive overclocking capabilities, including speeds of up to 8800MHz. These motherboards also offer advanced connectivity options, including two PCIe 5.0 graphics slots, four PCIe 4.0 slots, ultra-fast 5Gb Ethernet LAN, and the latest WLAN 7 wireless networking technologies.

Experience High-Efficiency Computing Performance with the ECS B760 Series

ECS B760 motherboards are high-performance, feature-packed platforms designed to deliver exceptional value for a variety of uses, from casual gaming and daily tasks to specialized vertical market applications. Supporting up to 96GB of DDR5 5600 memory across two DIMM slots, these motherboards offer robust expansion options. The ECS B760 motherboards also excel in bandwidth and connectivity, supporting PCIe® 5.0, M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 2280 SSDs, Wireless 6E, and 2.5Gb Ethernet for exceptional data transfer speeds and cutting-edge performance.

Discover the Compact and Reliable LIVA Mini PC for Home and Businesses

The ECS LIVA Mini PC family will feature the ultra-compact Q series, versatile Z series, high-performance One series, and AI-powered P series at the event. Designed for a range of applications, from home and offices to schools and retail, the LIVA One series includes two platforms: One H610 with Intel® Core™ i3, i5, and i7 processors (12th/13th/14th Gen, LGA1700) and One A620 with AMD® Ryzen™ 9000/7000/8000 Series processors (AM5 socket). Supporting up to 128GB of DDR5 memory and offering up to three display outputs (HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA) at 4K resolution, the LIVA One series also features M.2 expansion. With secure TPM support for enhanced protection against cyber threats, it’s the perfect solution for small businesses and SMBs.

ECS Presents New Lineup of AI-Driven Commercial Laptops at CES 2025

ECS is set to unveil a groundbreaking series of lightweight, AI-powered commercial laptops at CES 2025. This innovative lineup includes both 14-inch and 15.3-inch models, each meticulously designed to meet the needs of business professionals and mobile users. These laptops offer a variety of processor options, including AMD and Snapdragon platforms, and feature a sleek metal chassis that aligns with mainstream market standards.

ECS is set to debut a groundbreaking series of lightweight, AI-powered commercial laptops at CES 2025. This innovative lineup features the 14-inch UP42KP and UP42PW models, as well as the 15.3-inch UP52PW model, all designed to meet the needs of business professionals and mobile users. The laptops are equipped with a variety of processor platforms, including AMD and Snapdragon, and boast a sleek metal chassis that meets mainstream market standards.

The ECS UP42KP is a 14-inch laptop that leverages the cutting-edge AMD Krackan processor platform, featuring 8 Zen 5(c) CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics, and NPU capabilities exceeding 40 TOPS. Targeted at the mainstream mid-range market, it operates within a TDP range of 15W to 54W and supports DDR5-5600 memory along with 16 PCIe lanes, ensuring enhanced performance and scalability.

UP42KP is equipped with advanced connectivity options, such as WiFi 6 and USB 4.0, ensuring seamless and high-speed connections. It also includes an IR camera for secure Windows Hello authentication, a backlit keyboard for enhanced usability in low-light conditions, HDMI 2.1 for superior display connectivity, and a built-in camera shutter for privacy protection. Despite its extensive feature set, the device maintains a sleek, slim profile at just 16.9mm thick, complemented by a Full HD display for a sharp and vibrant visual experience.

The ECS UP42PW is outfitted with the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor and Oryon CPU, reaching a maximum turbo frequency of 3.4GHz and equipped with 30MB of cache. This model boasts 45 TOPS of NPU AI capability and features high-speed LPDDR5 memory, ensuring optimal efficiency and energy savings, with a battery life exceeding 12 hours. It sports a 14-inch IPS FHD display with 100% sRGB coverage, providing vibrant and true-to-life colors. The laptop’s 180-degree flat design enhances flexibility and is perfect for meeting collaboration. Connectivity is streamlined with USB 4.0. Additionally, the UP42PW supports Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC functionalities, including Recall, real-time translation, Cocreator AI, and Windows Studio Effects, making it an ideal choice for modern professionals.

In addition to the 14-inch laptop, we also offer the 15.3-inch UP52PW model. Sharing a unified design with the UP42PW, the UP52PW features a larger display to enhance productivity and user experience. Equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor, this model is ideal for professionals who require robust hardware and a variety of connectivity options. The UP52PW ensures smooth and efficient operation, meeting the diverse needs of today’s business environments.

ECS remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for modern professionals. Stay tuned for more updates from CES 2025 as we continue to innovate and set new standards in the industry.

CES 2025 Show Details

Location: Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Date: January 7-10, 2025.