Edgecore Networks and Aviz Networks Partner to Deliver Future Proof SONiC Powered Networks for India’s growing Data Center and Edge Networks Market

November 08, 2023 Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of open networking solutions, has partnered with Aviz Networks, a provider of innovative data-driven networking solutions, to deliver enhanced SONiC solutions with ONES specifically designed for India’s growing Data Center and Edge Networks Market.

Edgecore and Aviz have established entities in India, equipped with dedicated research and support facilities, to meet customers’ demands for the Open Source SONiC Network Operating System. SONiC provides customers with complete control over the NOS Layer, substantial Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) savings, and zero vendor lock-in. Both Edgecore and Aviz are leading members of the SONiC ecosystem governed by OCP and the Linux Foundation. Both the companies collaborated globally, successfully deploying SONiC on Edgecore switches using the Aviz SONiC stack.

SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) is an open-source network operating system that enables customers to operate network hardware based on open standards. Edgecore offers a comprehensive range of open networking switches, ranging from 1G to 800G. Edgecore switches, powered by SONiC, cater to various use cases such as Data Centers, Enterprises, Retail, Campus, and high-performance computing. Aviz Networks’ ONES (Orchestration, Visibility, and Assurance) platform enhances businesses’ visibility, control, and automation for their SONiC-based networks. The integration of Edgecore Platforms with the ONES platform allows customers to exert even greater control over their networks at the fabric level.

Edgecore and Aviz stand out with their local support and research and development presence in India, offering a unique selling proposition for rapid deployment and support of critical network infrastructure. This support includes initiating SONiC evaluations without the need for hardware procurement, creating NetOps integrations, orchestration templates, monitoring frameworks, and more. After deployment, the local Indian R&D presence ensures reliable and round-the-clock technical support. Community SONiC grants complete access to the Network Operating System (NOS) layer’s source code, making it a future-proof network operating system. Having control over the NOS layer enables swift in-house innovation and establishes a framework for utilizing faster and superior networks without being tied to any specific vendor.