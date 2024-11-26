Editage and NIT Calicut conducted a joint workshop on AI Tools for Optimizing the Research Workflow

Calicut, November 26th, 2024: Editage, the flagship brand of Cactus Communications (CACTUS), in collaboration with National Institution of Technology Calicut (NIT-C), successfully conducted an insightful workshop on “AI Tools for Optimizing the Research Workflow.” The event garnered participation from over 150 students and researchers, emphasizing the potential of AI in the research process.

The workshop was conducted on 8th November 2024 as a part of NIT-C’s partnership with Editage Plus, which provides the institute with comprehensive access to Editage’s suite of AI-powered tools and expert services designed to streamline research workflows. Curated specifically for researchers, Editage Plus leverages over two decades of experience in academia to offer cutting-edge AI tools and expert services for end-to-end research support.

The two-hour interactive session highlighted how AI tools can streamline various stages of the research journey, from literature review, manuscript writing and post publication-impact. Attendees received in-depth guidance on selecting the right AI solutions to boost productivity and efficiency in research. The session also addressed key challenges in adopting AI tools such as privacy, reliability, and ethical considerations, ensuring participants gained a holistic view of AI’s role in research.

Commenting on the event’s success, Dr. Smita Jain, Director, Partnerships (India), Cactus Communications said, “At CACTUS, we are dedicated to powering research by providing academics with the right AI tools to simplify and enhance their research journey. We aim to continue collaborating with renowned institutions to deliver insightful workshops and drive knowledge exchange, foster meaningful discussions, spark creativity to generate actionable solutions for challenges faced by the research community.” Dr. Arun F Adrakatti, Deputy Librarian, NIT Calicut remarked, “Our experience with Editage Plus has been rewarding as its AI tools are highly beneficial for our institution, helping us enhance our research process. The overwhelming response from students and researchers to the workshop reflects the value these AI tools bring to our academic community. We look forward to further leverage the capabilities of Editage Plus to advance the research output at our institution.”

The comprehensive suite of Editage Plus offers a wide range of cutting-edge AI tools and expert services tailored to meet the needs of researchers. The AI tools include Paperpal – AI-powered academic writing assistant, R Discovery – AI literature search tool, Mind The Graph – Scientific Illustration tool. The Expert Services include unlimited re-editing and formatting, two free favorite editor booking, exclusive discounts on Editage services and access to a rich depository of learning material that includes over 100 research skill courses. These holistic offerings are designed to empower researchers to enhance productivity, streamline workflows and achieve publication success.