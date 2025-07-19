efelle creative Launches AI Search Optimization Services to Help Businesses Get Found in a New Era of Search

Seattle, WA, July 19, 2025 — Seattle-based digital marketing and web design agency efelle creative announces the launch of its new AI Search Optimization Services, aimed at helping businesses stay visible and competitive in today’s AI-driven search environment.

AI is changing how people discover content. Traditional SEO strategies alone no longer guarantee visibility. Tools like Google’s AI Overview now decide which pages appear in summarized answers at the top of search results. If your content isn’t selected, it’s invisible.

“Search isn’t just about rankings anymore—it’s about being chosen by AI,” said Fred Lebhart, CEO of efelle creative. “Our new service helps businesses make sure their content is what AI pulls into those key moments of decision.”

Why AI Search Optimization is Crucial:

Modern search engines favor content that is clear, specific, and trustworthy. Google’s AI Overview pulls from just a few sources to generate instant summaries. That makes AI selection—not just ranking—mission-critical.

efelle’s AI Search Optimization Service helps businesses:

– Write content that aligns with how large language models (LLMs) evaluate and summarize text.

– Use bullet points, FAQs, and structured layouts for AI-first formatting.

– Integrate keywords naturally—without overstuffing.

– Implement technical enhancements like fast load times, mobile design, and schema markup.

Designed for Growth-Focused Businesses & Brands:

B2B buyers rely on voice assistants, AI summaries, and conversational queries to find and evaluate vendors. Brands need content that answers, not just informs.

efelle helps clients get their business website found online, where people are searching, by doing the following:

– Creating clear, question-based headlines and subheadings.

– Structuring content for snippet inclusion and AI citation.

– Using modular blocks like glossaries and how-to guides.

– Tracking performance using AI-centric metrics like AI Overview inclusion, bounce rate, and time on page.

“If You’re Not in the Summary, You’re Not in the Conversation.”

efelle urges businesses to treat AI optimization as a core strategy.

“Even if your site ranks on page one, you may still be ignored if AI pulls your competitor’s quote instead,” said Lebhart. “You need to design for visibility—by machines and humans.”

With Google rolling out AI discovery features that include pricing, availability, and product comparisons, businesses must structure their content to be answer-ready, not just SEO-compliant.

Ready to Lead in AI Search?

efelle creative invites marketing teams and business leaders to audit their content and discover how their sites perform in this new environment.

Whether you’re building a new website or improving existing pages, efelle’s AI Search Optimization Services provide a clear roadmap to increase visibility, traffic, and engagement in AI-powered search.