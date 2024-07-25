Eight Continents and Wandr Join Forces to Enhance Luxury at the City of Music Resort

Khopoli, India, 25th July 2024: In a groundbreaking partnership, India’s premier music-themed township by Wandr, and Eight Continents, a renowned name in luxury hospitality, have joined forces to redefine luxury living with the City of Music resort. Nestled on the scenic banks of the Amba River in Khopoli, this unique township promises an unparalleled blend of music, nature, and luxury amenities.

The City of Music spans a sprawling 22 acres, featuring 150 opulent villas and 300 resort suites, each designed to offer a harmonious retreat infused with the spirit of music. Among its many attractions, the resort boasts Asia’s largest guitar-shaped pool, beautifully landscaped gardens, a state-of-the-art gym, a mini theatre, and a musical landscape garden. The resort is also home to luxurious private pool villas, private jacuzzi ensuites, and riverside gazebos, providing guests with an exclusive and serene environment.

A unique feature of the City of Music is its vibrant music culture, with live music events and activities such as box cricket. Adding to its musical charm, the resort will soon unveil Windchime, a musical café that promises to be a haven for music enthusiasts. The City of Music has received endorsements from musical legends such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Shaan, and Sunidhi Chauhan, underscoring its commitment to celebrating the essence of music.

The partnership with Eight Continents marks a new chapter for the City of Music. Eight Continents will take over the management, sales, and marketing of the property globally, ensuring that the resort adheres to their renowned brand standards. With a focus on luxury, safety, and immersive experiences, Eight Continents will elevate the City of Music to new heights, attracting guests from around the world.

Avinash Abhichandani, Director and CEO of Wandr, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration with Eight Continents, stating, “We are ecstatic to join forces with Eight Continents to introduce the City of Music to a global audience. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing a unique fusion of music and luxury. With Eight Continents’ hospitality expertise, we are confident that the City of Music will emerge as a premier destination for music enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike.” He further added, “Our vision is to establish this venue as Maharashtra’s largest destination wedding hotspot, conveniently located near Mumbai and Pune.” Richa Adhia, Managing Director, Eight Continents Hotels & Resorts, said, “At Eight Continents, we are always looking for opportunities to create extraordinary experiences for our guests. The City of Music is a perfect fit for our brand, combining the beauty of nature with the universal language of music. We are excited to bring our signature standards of luxury and service to this remarkable property, ensuring that every guest enjoys an unforgettable stay.”

The City of Music’s gated community ensures safety with CCTV monitoring, providing residents and guests with peace of mind. With its luxurious amenities, musical heritage, and the management expertise of Eight Continents, the City of Music is set to become a landmark destination, offering a luxurious living experience infused with the essence of music.