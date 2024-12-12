Ekta Kanchan Named Marketing Director at The Westin Mumbai & Lakeside Chalet

Mumbai, India – [12th December 2024] – With great pleasure, the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and Lakeside Chalet-Marriott Executive Apartments announce Ekta Kanchan’s appointment as Director of Marketing & Communications. With over 12+ years of broad experience in hospitality, F&B marketing, alcohol, and beverage industries, Ekta brings a special fusion of creativity, strategic thinking, and operational knowledge to the position.

Speaking on the appointment the GM Hemant Tenneti says, “We are elated to see Ekta Kanchan in her new role at the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and are excited to welcome her. With her rich expertise and forward-thinking approach, Ekta is set to transform the way we connect with our guests and the market at large. Her leadership in marketing and communications will undoubtedly bring a fresh wave of innovation to The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake.”

At The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Ekta aims to elevate the brand’s presence by blending data analytics with innovative marketing to create effective hyper-personalized campaigns at every touch point while focusing on increasing engagement. Her approach blends creative storytelling with data insights to ensure the tailored campaigns deeply connect with audiences. Her vision includes introducing wellness-focused initiatives and experimenting with tech-forward strategies that align with The Westin’s brand ethos. She is also committed to fostering collaboration, mentoring her team, and aligning the marketing and public relations efforts with the property’s overarching business objectives.

Ekta Kanchan, Director of Marketing & Communications at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake & Lakeside Chalet – Marriott Executive Apartments in her new role comments, “I’m thrilled to gain this opportunity and look forward to working with each one within the team to create spectacular campaigns together. My goal is to craft experiences that leave a lasting impression and drive sustained growth. I will always encourage my team to trust their instincts, embrace challenges, and nurture creativity as it sets them apart. Stay curious, build meaningful connections, and I look forward to celebrating every win with you- big or small.”

A graduate in Hospitality and Hotel Administration from IHM Goa and a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and Graphic Design from Wigan & Leigh College, Ekta’s career is defined by her adaptability and ability to deliver results in a multitude of fields. Starting her career with Hyatt, as an Industrial Trainee. She managed to work in core operational departments including a fast-paced Banquet Kitchen where she managed to thrive with quantity kitchen cooking and was recognized by the executive chef for her efforts and dedication. Her professional journey includes impactful stints with Accor, Zomato, Dineout, and Hill Zill Wines.

During her Management Training with Accor, she gained invaluable experience in hotel sales, which equipped her with a deep understanding of both the leisure and business aspects of a hotel, she soon learnt that while planning is everything, execution is the key—meticulous planning lays the foundation for success, but it’s the execution that truly defines the outcome. Her invaluable experience in the alcohol and beverage sector leant her a solid foundation in a variety of marketplaces by training her to navigate government policies, regulations, state-specific limitations in order for her to grow into a successful strategist for new launches pan-india. She expanded her knowledge in F&B marketing, market research, and consumer behavior by working with startups like Zomato and Dineout. These positions introduced her to the hustle culture and equipped her with the skills necessary to be impactful in a dynamic, fast-paced industry while producing remarkable outcomes. Ekta played a key role while at the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake to reopen the Mayouchi Restaurant and create a unique beverage program, and carry out a fruitful social media marketing campaign that greatly increased footfall and revenue.

With her appointment, Ekta will be forerunner in further cementing the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake’s positioning as a luxury destination within the city.