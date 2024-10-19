ELECRAMA 2025 Roadshow Comes to Coimbatore: Showcasing the Future of Electrical and Allied Electronics Sector

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu October 18, 2024: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) hosted the preview of ELECRAMA – the world’s largest electrical show, in Coimbatore, bringing together power sector leaders, industry stakeholders, and policymakers to highlight the latest advancements and opportunities in India’s electrical sector. The event highlighted key developments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and infrastructure investment, with a special focus on the Southern region.

The 16th edition of ELECRAMA,is set to surpass all expectations, with more than 1,100+ exhibitors, 400,000 business visitor footfalls, over 15,000 B2B meetings, 600+ hosted buyers from 80 countries, and 10+ country pavilions. This edition promises to be the biggest, most impressive, and most dynamic event yet.

Speaking at the event,Nethra J S Kumar, Chairperson & Managing Director of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Limited, emphasized the importance of ELECRAMA as a critical platform for Indian businesses to showcase their innovations on a global stage.

“ELECRAMA 2025 serves as a vital platform for showcasing the latest innovations in the electrical, electronics, and renewable energy sectors. ELECRAMA’s presence in India is particularly significant as it helps spotlight the numerous Indian businesses producing world-class products that compete on the global stage,” Kumar remarked.

Rajesh Doraiswamy, Jt. Managing Director of Salzer Electronics Limited, shared his enthusiasm for the roadshow’s presence in Coimbatore, citing the city’s pivotal role in India’s industrial development. He mentioned that “Coimbatore, known for its rich industrial heritage, is poised to play a significant role in the future of India’s electrical and electronics sectors. ELECRAMA 2025, being promoted by IEEMA, offers an exceptional platform for businesses in Coimbatore to showcase their capabilities, connect with global partners, and explore the latest advancements in electrical technologies.”

Coimbatore, as part of Tamil Nadu, has witnessed remarkable growth in its power sector, with increasing investments in renewable energy and grid modernization. The region’s strong reliance on wind and solar power is further bolstered by expanding transmission infrastructure, making it a key contributor to India’s clean energy goals. Coimbatore’s strategic location and industrial base also position it as an important player in the nation’s energy transition efforts.

Arul Prakash, Member, IEEMA Southern Region Committee echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the transformative potential of ELECRAMA for businesses in the region. He said that “Coimbatore has always been a hub for industrial innovation. With ELECRAMA 2025, we have an unparalleled opportunity to push our electrical industry forward.”

Shridhar Gokhale, Chairman,IEEMA Southern Region Committee underlined the significance of the roadshow for fostering collaboration and opening business opportunities.”ELECRAMA is a key driver of innovation, connecting businesses with cutting-edge solutions in the electrical and allied electronics space. This roadshow talks about the latest advancements and offers an exceptional platform for local companies to demonstrate their capabilities to the world.”

The ELECRAMA 2025 roadshow in Coimbatore has energised local businesses and reinforced the city’s standing as an industrial powerhouse. With a focus on innovation, modernisation, and global collaboration, Coimbatore is poised to be a major player in the electrical, allied electronics, and renewable energy sectors.