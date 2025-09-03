Elista Celebrates 5-Year Milestone and Unveils New Tagline: ‘Built for U’

New Delhi, September 03 2025: Elista, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer electronics and home appliance brands under the TeknoDome Group, marks its 5th anniversary with a refreshed brand identity and a tagline – ‘Built for U’. The tagline reflects Elista’s unwavering focus on customer-centricity and its mission to deliver meaningful, innovative products tailored for households in India and across the globe.

The new tagline “Built for U” is a natural evolution of Elista’s founding philosophy: that every product should start and end with the customer. The ‘U’ with a smile represents the millions of Elista consumers whose trust has powered the brand’s journey across metros, Tier 2/3 towns, and international markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saket Gaurav, Chairman and Managing Director of Elista and TeknoDome Group, said, “At Elista, we believe in transforming the lives of our consumers through innovation. Our success over the past five years stands as proof of this commitment, from pioneering new paths in India to expanding into the UAE, Africa, CIS, and Asian markets. ‘Built for U’ is more than just a tagline; it’s our promise to our consumers. As we celebrate this 5-year milestone, our refreshed identity reflects the very reason we began this journey, to make world-class technology accessible, dependable, and meaningful for everyone. This isn’t just about growth, it’s about delivering value that truly resonates with our users.”

On this occasion, Elista has also launched a new brand and marketing campaign across social media, emphasizing its consumer-first approach. The updated brand identity is now visible across all digital platforms like – Youtube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and twitter.

Elista’s journey over the past five years is a strong example of homegrown success. Launched in 2020, the brand has grown from a modest presence in a few Indian cities to a rising global player in the consumer durables space. Anchored in its “Make in India for the World” philosophy, Elista began by deeply penetrating Tier 2 and 3 markets, steadily building a strong foundation through a wide product range, reliable service, and a formidable retail network. Today, Elista’s products are available at over 20,000 retail touchpoints, supported by 650+ distributors and 600+ service centers across India. With a fast-expanding footprint across the UAE, Africa, CIS, Asia, and most recently Tanzania, the company is targeting ₹1,500 crore in revenue by 2026 — ₹500 crore from India and the rest from global markets.

Driven by deep consumer insights and a commitment to purposeful innovation, Elista has developed a diverse product portfolio that includes Smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, and IT accessories — combining thoughtful design, performance, and affordability. Its latest QLED Google TV range is a strong example of the brand’s “Built for U” philosophy in action.

Aligned with its Make in India vision, Elista operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, which is now fully operational. The manufacturing plant plays a key role in quick delivery, improved supply chain responsiveness, and competitiveness for local as well as global markets.

As Elista enters its next chapter, it does so with renewed focus, strong momentum, and a clear mission: to lead with innovation and deliver value that resonates. True to its new tagline, everything Elista builds is Built for U.