Elliptic Labs Signs a Multi-Year License Agreement, Cementing AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform as Core to Major Laptop Customer’s Roadmap

OSLO, Norway, August 25, 2025 — Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over half a billion devices, has signed a multi-year agreement with a current laptop customer. The new agreement introduces an expanded licensing structure to also cover PC accessories and underscores the customer’s commitment to deploying Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ more broadly across its next-generation commercial laptop portfolio.

Earlier this year, the customer decided to embed Elliptic Labs’ AI platform within its proprietary software stack rather than deploying the AI Virtual Smart Sensor platform via a third-party app. By adopting Elliptic Labs’ technology at the core of its platform, the customer streamlines deployment, reduces reliance on external software, and establishes Elliptic Labs as a foundation of its long-term smart device strategy.

“This is a landmark agreement for Elliptic Labs,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “By deepening and broadening the integration of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform into their device and accessories portfolio, the customer is demonstrating strong commitment to deploy our technology as a key driver of their future interoperability solutions. This contract strengthens our position in the AI PC market, enabling us to scale our platform across more devices, operating systems, and user experiences.”

