Embrace Madurai’s Spiritual Aura with The Tamara Kodai’s Exclusive Temple Package

Celebrate the essence of Pongal over the long weekend amidst the spiritual serenity of Madurai with The Tamara Kodai’s exclusive temple package. The luxurious suite at The Tamara Kodai ensures an indulgent retreat, setting the scene for an unforgettable stay. Awaken your senses to the tantalizing aroma of a traditional Madurai-style breakfast at La Providence, beckoning you into a day infused with cultural discovery and culinary delights.

● Delve into the sacred ambiance of the Madurai Meenakshi Temple with a VIP darshan, curated for an exclusive and tranquil experience.

● Relish an authentic Madurai breakfast at Meenakshi Bhavan Mess and New College House

● With 15% savings on spa services, dining experiences, beverages, and laundry, your stay becomes an all-encompassing blend of opulence and relaxation.

Immerse yourself in the spiritual tapestry of Madurai while indulging in the unparalleled luxury offered by The Tamara Kodai. Secure your reservation now for a harmonious fusion of tranquility and luxury, commemorating the spirit of Pongal amidst the sanctity of Madurai Meenakshi Temple.

