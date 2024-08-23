Embracing the spirit of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equality, Senco Gold & Diamonds unveils heartwarming campaign coupled with sparkling offers for customers

National, August 23rd, 2024: On the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day, Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of India’s largest jewelry retail chains, launched a hearfelt campaign film celebrating the spirit of diversity, inclusion, and equality. The special film showcases Senco’s commitment to inclusivity and equality, where employees are seen singing the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mann’, using sign language to remind us that true independence means ensuring every voice is heard and valued.

Through this film, Senco aims to reaffirm its brand ethos of standing united and further championing a workplace where everyone, regardless of ability, contributes to our shared success. Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds, stated, ” This Independence Day, we wanted to take a moment and celebrate the force behind our brand’s success. It’s the diversity within our employees that makes us truly unique. With our roots from Bengal, we could have thought of no better way than to represent our national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ by our employees. In order to cheer up our customers, we are also heavily investing to further expand our retail footprint and have planned a high-decibel campaign pan India. All of this underpins Senco’s commitment to provide customers with exquisite designs coupled with superior craftsmanship.”

Adding more glitter and warmth to the festivities, the brand has launched several promotional offers and new designs across product categories. This special offer celebrates the spirit of independence and the upcoming celebrations of Dhanteras, Bhai Dhooj, and Diwali, as part of the new Azadi Utsav – Senco Chain Festival, a tribute to the unity in diversity that defines our great nation.

Featuring an extraordinary range of handcrafted chains that embody the spirit of freedom and craftsmanship, customers can enjoy exciting discounts as part of Freedom Day offer. With up to 77% off on making charges on diamond jewelry and with an additional 3% off on the diamond value for purchases exceeding ₹2 lakh, the company is quite optimistic for the upcoming festive season. For consumers, looking to invest in gold jewelry this season, there is up to 30% off on making charges. Additionally, the company has also launched lab-grown diamonds under its Sennes brand. Customers can also earn exclusive gift coupons valued at ₹77 per gram with gold jewelry purchases and ₹77 per transaction of ₹7,700 with diamond jewelry purchases.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has a tradition of delighting its customers with amazing offers, and as the big festivals of Diwali and Dhanteras approach, there’s much more to come. Stay tuned for even more exciting offers and surprises, as Senco continues to bring you unparalleled value and stunning jewelry to make your festive celebrations truly special.