Emerging APAC Cross-border Payment Solution Company SentBe Enters the Global $5.9 Billion Digital Overseas Remittance Market

By 2031, the digital overseas remittance market, expected to grow annually by 22%, will likely reach $45.2 billion. In this burgeoning market, SentBe, led by CEO Alex Seong-Ouk Choi, has announced its definitive entry. Following the June introduction of the API-based B2B payment solution ‘SentBiz KRW Collection’, supporting seamless international business payments for foreign enterprises requiring Korean Won collection and multi-currency settlements, SentBe is poised to expand its personal small-scale overseas remittance service regionally on a global scale.

Recent studies by global market research platform Business Research have forecast the digital overseas remittance market, worth $5.9 billion in 2022, to grow at a 22% annual rate, reaching $45.2 billion by 2031. The rise in migrant workers and the increasing prevalence of easy and quick remittance options, compared to traditional banking services, are accelerating this growth.

In response, SentBe is intensifying its direct global market entry, capitalizing on its competitive edge in digital overseas remittance services. Having established a corporation in Singapore, Asia’s forex financial hub, SentBe is bolstering its competitiveness in providing overseas remittance and payment services, utilizing its efficiency, ease of use, and customer accessibility. SentBe’s remittance services are well-recognized for their low fees, rapid processing, 24/7 availability, and recipient-friendly options.

Established in 2015, SentBe strives toward its mission of “A World Without Financial Borders,” developing a broad global partnership network and building a business infrastructure aligned with global standards. SentBe showcases both the individual small-scale overseas remittance service ‘SentBe’ and the business-focused overseas remittance and payment solution ‘SentBiz’.

Particularly noteworthy, SentBe initiated its C2C service in 2016, focusing initially on migrant workers within Korea. This service was distinguished by its safety, convenience, and competitively low fees. Following its domestic success, SentBe expanded this service across various Asian countries, including Singapore and Indonesia, based on its strong performance and positive reception. As SentBe prepares for its entry into the global market, the C2C service is set to broaden significantly. This expansion will cater not only to migrant workers and Korean expatriates within the countries where the service is offered but also to students and other long-term residents from Korea, effectively making SentBe’s services accessible to a global audience.

Currently, SentBe’s C2C service supports remittances to over 50 countries globally, including the United States, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia, with the capability to complete transactions within a single day. Offering remittance fees that are up to 90% lower compared to conventional banks, this service has become increasingly popular among migrant workers in Korea and across Asia. According to SentBe’s 2023 Business Impact Report, from 2016 to 2023, migrant workers using the C2C service have saved a total of $264 million in fees. Notably, 71% of these transactions have been remittances sent back to Southeast Asia, indicating that the savings on fees significantly boosted the amount of money workers could send home. Looking forward, SentBe is committed to further refining the remittance process, drawing on its comprehensive understanding of the remittance needs and experiences of migrant workers from Asia, including those in Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Additionally, SentBe is significantly enhancing cost reduction and operational efficiency for both domestic and international companies through its proprietary API settlement solution, ‘SentBiz’. This service offers tailored financial solutions to global corporations that require local settlements in individual countries. From 2020 to 2023, companies utilizing SentBiz have realized a total of $76 million in fee savings. The recently launched SentBiz KRW Collection, for instance, provides a comprehensive one-stop service for international money transfer operators (MTOs), payment gateway (PG) providers, and global e-commerce platforms that need to collect Korean Won within the Korean market. This service simplifies complex financial processes by offering features such as multi-currency settlements in 31 global currencies across 174 countries, enabling payment without the need for currency exchange through the use of secure virtual accounts

CEO Alex Seong-Ouk Choi of SentBe said, ‘We are continually researching the affordability, accessibility, and inclusiveness of SentBe’s offerings, as evidenced by our 2023 Business Impact Report. Notably, 68% of transactions through our personal small-scale overseas remittance service occurred outside of traditional banking hours, and it was found that approximately 80% of transactions from our B2B client’s single requests consisted of multiple transactions, which were often processed on the same day. For corporate clients, eliminating the need to visit a bank not only enhanced accessibility but also significantly improved their operational efficiency. Although usage patterns vary among customers, 92% of all transactions across these services were completed within 24 hours of the request, and 90% of transactions over weekends were completed within one day. The reason both individual and corporate clients are highly satisfied with SentBe’s services is that they offer the convenience of handling multiple transactions swiftly and outside of regular banking hours, which is not possible with traditional financial institutions.'”

CEO Choi added, “The widespread adoption of our online remittance services by both individuals and businesses has significantly contributed to the rapid growth of the digital overseas remittance market. As SentBe continues to expand internationally, leveraging our innovative solutions, unique business infrastructure, and secure management capabilities, we aim to be recognized as a leading cross-border payment solution company in the global fintech payment/remittance sector.”

Meanwhile, SentBe continues to drive sustainable growth and expand its geographical and service reach in the global market, based on its achievements in Korea and Asia. It operates a dedicated in-house Legal & Compliance Division, comprising domestic and international financial legal experts, ensuring compliance with global laws and managing foreign exchange risks. With over 80 global partnerships, SentBe maintains an information security system and safety standards that meet global criteria. Moreover, SentBe is the first and only Korean fintech firm to have acquired a Singapore Cross-border Money Transfer Service License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2020, solidifying its robust legal foundation for handling international remittance and payment transactions.