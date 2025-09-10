Emotional AI Complements Human Judgement, Driving Productivity and Inclusivity Across Distributed, Digitally Connected Teams

By Jesse Jarvis, CEO, Kaiko

Emotional AI is emerging as a foundational layer in workplace collaboration platforms, providing real-time sentiment analysis that is increasingly informing the functioning of hybrid teams. Its role has moved beyond novelty to necessity, particularly as remote and asynchronous work environments demand new forms of emotional awareness. By detecting frustration, disengagement or stress through voice, text, and facial cues, Emotional AI delivers actionable intelligence that supports psychological safety, inclusive communication, and more responsive leadership. For organisations, this translates into earlier intervention, improved engagement, and more consistent team performance.

The real advantage lies in the deliberate integration of artificial and human emotional intelligence. AI systems are well-suited to scale routine sentiment analysis, flagging shifts in morale or tone across large teams. Human leaders, in contrast, are tasked with interpreting this data. Companies that define this division clearly are already seeing measurable gains in productivity and cohesion, while preserving authenticity in sensitive interpersonal exchanges.