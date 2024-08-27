Empowering a Safer Tomorrow: Grand Opening of 7th Edition Fire and Security India Expo

27th Aug 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The inaugural day of the Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) was a resounding success, drawing in 4,000+ attendees and showcasing the latest innovations in the industry. The event, co-hosted by Nova Exhibitions & Conferences and the Fire and Safety Association of India (FSAI), brought together a diverse range of stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and experts at jio world convention centre , in Mumbai.

A key highlight of the expo was the Grand Inaugural, graced by the presence of Shri. Anil Bhaidas Patil, Minister of Relief & Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Maharashtra. Shri. Patil’s presence accentuated the government’s commitment to enhancing fire, safety and security measures across the country. In addition, dignitaries that decorated the Inaugural session included Mr. Santosh Warick, Chief Fire Officer & Advisor, MIDC & Director MFS, Mr. Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mr. Rajmal Nahar, President, Reliance Industries, Mr. Suresh Menon, Presidential Member, FSAI and Mr. Siddharth Saraf, Director, FSIE.

Addressing the critical issue of electric vehicle (EV) safety, the Maharashtra Fire Services, in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar, organized an exclusive workshop for Director Generals, Fire Officers, from over 20 states in addition to Security Personnels, Bureaucrats, Consultants, and other Industry stakeholders. The workshop focused on the challenges posed by EV fires and explored strategies for prevention and mitigation. A subsequent roundtable discussion provided a platform for in-depth deliberations on fire safety standards for the rapidly evolving development in the country.

The expo also featured a comprehensive security conference that delved into the latest trends and best practices in risk mitigation. Industry experts shared insights on emerging threats and innovative solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure and assets.

In addition, a dedicated session on the national building code and its revision generated significant interest among attendees. The discussion highlighted the importance of updating building codes to align with the evolving fire safety and security landscape.

With over 160 leading brands exhibiting their latest products and solutions, the expo offered a comprehensive overview of the industry’s advancements.

With its impressive turnout and diverse range of offerings, the Fire & Security India Expo has established itself as a leading platform for the industry. The event showcased the latest technologies, fostered knowledge sharing, and facilitated networking opportunities among key stakeholders. As the expo continues, it is expected to generate further momentum and drive innovation in the fire and security sector.