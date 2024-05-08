Hyderabad, May 08th, 2024: FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad chapter organized “The Sun Within Me” a session with Rajkummar Rao, a lead actor of Srikanth, an upcoming Hindi-language biographical film on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a Hyderabad-based visually-impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries on Monday evening at the Hotel Trident in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Srikanth Bolla was the first overseas blind student at MIT, who is now a known entrepreneur, employs the disabled and has become the subject of a new Bollywood film Rajkummar along with Srikanth Bolla was in an insightful conversation with the Chairperson of FLO Priya Gazdar.

Srikanth Bolla candidly shared his journey from overcoming significant educational barriers to establishing pioneering initiatives like Bollant Industries and Samanvai. His talk emphasized transformative life lessons, his relationships with mentors like Ratan Tata and APJ Abdul Kalam, and his commitment to empowering the differently-abled.

When asked why he considered his parents the richest people on Earth, he said that true wealth is rooted in compassion and enhancing dignity, which his parents did, in his case. Not paying heed to the society which advised them to give up on him, they encouraged and supported him all the way, through his legal battle with the Indian government when he was refused a seat in the science stream due to his visual impairment.

Answering the question on his association with Ratan Tata and APJ Abdul Kalam, he stated that the learning he gleaned from them was that success and opportunities follow persistence, ambition, and hard work and that overcoming challenges is crucial for growth, and kindling the spirit of innovation.

Bolla was quite vocal about women empowerment and said that educated and empowered women are the key to sustainable progress and a value-driven society. On his passionate advocacy of environmental issues, recycling and upcycling waste into quality products will go a long way in helping mankind tackle the adverse effects of environmental degradation. He was vocal about society not exhibiting sympathy, but instead, creating opportunities for the physically challenged to make them feel empowered and equal.

Adding to the event’s allure, celebrated actor Rajkummar Rao discussed his career trajectory from his initial struggles to achieving stardom. When asked what had shaped his career trajectory from a struggling actor with Rs. 18 in his bank account to now, he answered that it was a combination of utter sincerity, focus, hard work, and an undying passion to act that ensured he never gave up. He added that the understanding and confidence his family, especially his mother had in him, kept him going.

Replying to a question on how he prepares for his roles, especially those of real-life figures, he said it was through research, keen observation, and his own life experiences gathered while meeting people, or during his travels. He added that he draws upon his inner well of empathy and understanding to make his on-screen character portrayals feel real and relatable.

In her welcome address, Priya Gazdar, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad mentioned that FLO is dedicated to creating an equal and equitable world through its well-designed, inclusive projects and programs. She remarked that: At FLO we are in that position – to support each other. To support those less privileged than us. I feel we are all extremely privileged to be in that position and respect the opportunities given to us.” More than 200 FLO members attended the gathering.