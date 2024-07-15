Empowers Women Entrepreneurs to Harness Government Schemes for Business Success at MACCIA

Nashik, India, July 15, 2024 — Women entrepreneurs gathered at the North Maharashtra Divisional Office in Nashik for a transformative seminar organized by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture.

CE Shreekant Patil, esteemed mentor of Startup India, delivered a passionate address emphasizing the pivotal role of government schemes in enabling women to kickstart their businesses. CE Shreekant Patil underscored the significance of skill development, manpower training, and strategic marketing practices as essential components for women entrepreneurs to transition from small enterprises to larger ventures.

MACCIA North Maharashtra President Shri. Sanjay Sonawane graced the event with a comprehensive overview of the Maharashtra Chamber’s initiatives dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs. Attendees were enlightened on the diverse financial support programs available at their disposal, aimed at catalyzing the growth of women-led businesses. At the ceremony, Mr. Sanjay Sonawanr and Rajaram Sangle has felicitated Shreekant Patil in acknowledgment of his unwavering commitment to advancing women’s entrepreneurship in the region.

In a bid to ensure sustained success, CE Shreekant Patil delved into the importance of effective marketing strategies, branding, and trademark registration to solidify the market presence of women-owned enterprises. An interactive session facilitated meaningful dialogue between attendees and Shreekant Patil, fostering an exchange of insights and valuable guidance for nurturing their entrepreneurial pursuits.

The seminar witnessed an inspiring turnout of executive members and prominent figures such as Mrs. Sonal Dagde, and Mrs. Sheetal Thackeray, among others, reflecting a resolute dedication to fostering the growth of women in business. Encouragingly, the event served as a pivotal platform for women entrepreneurs to engage, learn, and leverage government schemes in realizing their entrepreneurial ambitions.