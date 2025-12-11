Enchanting Christmas Hampers at Sheraton Grand Pune

As the festive season shimmers into view, Christmas brings with it a longing for gifts that feel personal, warm, and full of joy. This year, Sheraton Grand Pune elevates the art of gifting with a breathtaking collection of Christmas hampers, each one designed not just as a present, but as an experience waiting to be unwrapped.

The hampers arrive in exquisitely crafted packaging, where elegant detailing and festive artistry come together to capture the spirit of the season. Inside, a world of indulgence unfolds: Classic Stollen layered with luxurious marzipan, a decadent Plum Cake brimming with soaked fruits and winter spices, a traditional Dundee Cake crowned with hand-placed almonds, and an irresistible selection of cookies, from melt-in-the-mouth horseshoe crescents to rich dark chocolate creations. For families and the young-at-heart, the DIY Gingerbread House Kit turns the holiday into a hands-on, joy-filled memory.

Whether you’re hoping to surprise a colleague, delight a close friend, or send a heartfelt treat to family, these thoughtfully curated hampers promise to make your festive gifting truly unforgettable. This Christmas, share not just a box, but a moment of magicVenue: Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel