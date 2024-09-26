ENEOS India Creates History: Guinness World Records Largest Bottle Cap Word

26 September 2024: ENEOS India, one of the world’s leading companies in the automotive lubricants industry, has marked their name in the Guinness World Records with the attainment of the title of the Largest Bottle Cap Word in the world. Pushing thousands of bottle caps for 1,00,500 caps, ENEOS displayed their endurance and strong will, which was in the spirit of the brand genome: “Test Your Limits.” This project is proof of their ambition to go beyond the limits and perform the impossible.

Breaking the Guinness World Record involved careful planning, where coordination among ENTI employees and channel partners was essential in arranging thousands of bottle caps into the form of the ENEOS logo. The artwork indeed represented teamwork and creativity during its execution since all details were executed according to the stringent standards that the establishment had set for Guinness World Records. This record-breaking feat solidifies the company’s leadership position in the automotive lubricant market.

Mr. Junichi Nakamura (Managing Director, ENEOS) enthusiastically stated, “We made it to the Guinness World Records for the Largest Bottle Cap Word! This accomplishment exemplifies our brand’s dedication to innovation, creativity, and collaboration. In this endeavour, we have taken an everyday element of our product – the bottle cap – into a powerful symbol of strength and resilience. That is part of why we will continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible because delivering high-performance solutions to our customers drives us.”

ENEOS has an extensive OEM network, collaborating with leading international and Indian automotive companies. With this global footprint, and its offerings in automotive motor oil, OEM, and industrial oil, ENEOS consistently ensures top-tier reliability and performance across a wide range of applications. In addition to their proactive presence in the Indian market, ENEOS also participates in prestigious global motorsports events like MotoGP and SuperGT. These solid partnerships are not just a showcase of high-performance lubricants in extreme conditions but also drive the continuous development of advanced technologies that are at the core of the brand’s modern solutions.

ENEOS India prides itself on achieving this Guinness World Record, one of the many other milestones in the brand’s journey towards leadership and driving growth. The company offers everyone the opportunity to be on a journey of innovation and “Test Your Limits.”