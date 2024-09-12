Enjoy an authentic Onam Sadhya experience at Conrad Bengaluru

Experience the rich culinary heritage and culture of Kerala this Onam at Caraway Kitchen, where the chefs at Conrad Bengaluru have crafted a selection of delectable delicacies just for you. Indulge in the immersive Sadhya experience while you savour the finest delicacies that are authentic, delicious, and truly mouth-watering.

The Onam Sadhya includes an array of traditional dishes such as, Erissery – pumpkin and red beans cooked with coconut, Avial – vegetables cooked with coarsely ground coconut and yoghurt, Olan, Thoran, Kootu Curry, Payasam, Parippu, Koottukar and Pachadi to name a few.

End your meal on a sweet note with a relishing yet traditional, must-try favourite, Ada Pradhaman – made with flattened rice, jaggery and coconut milk custard. Served alongside sweet and savory treats, enjoy the extraordinary culinary feast on September 15th at Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru.

Date – 15th September 2024

Time- 12:30 pm to 4 pm