Ensign InfoSecurity Honored in NextGen Tech 30, ASEAN’s First Initiative to Recognize Growth Companies

SINGAPORE, Sept 25, 2024 — Ensign InfoSecurity (“Ensign”), one of Asia’s largest comprehensive cybersecurity service providers, has been named an honouree in the prestigious NextGen Tech 30, the region’s first initiative spotlighting home-grown growth stage companies transforming the ASEAN economy. Organised by Granite Asia in partnership with key players such as 65 Equity Partners, DBS Bank, EDBI, Infocomm Media Development Authority, KKR, Northstar Group, Singapore Business Federation and Singapore Exchange, NextGen Tech 30 identifies companies driving exceptional innovation and growth across Automation, Enterprise Solutions, and Food Tech & Brands.

Ensign’s recognition in the Enterprise Solutions category of the NextGen Tech 30 marks a significant milestone in its growth across ASEAN. This accolade reinforces the company’s leadership in cybersecurity innovation and its role in strengthening digital resilience across the region. Powered by its in-house research and development, Ensign delivers proprietary solutions designed to address the growing complexity of cyber threats. These technologies, underpinned by patented methodologies, provide cutting-edge protection for both public and private sector organisations.

Since its inception in 2018, Ensign has evolved into a world-class cybersecurity company with an Asia-first approach. Acting as a single point of accountability, Ensign provides a comprehensive, threat-informed suite of services spanning advisory, assurance, architecture design, systems integration, managed security, and incident response. Leveraging AI, data science, and deep threat analysis, the company delivers tailored solutions to address the specific cybersecurity challenges faced by its clients.

A key highlight of Ensign’s recent innovations is the launch of Aletheia, a cutting-edge deepfake detection solution designed to safeguard enterprises, governments and consumers from the growing threat of AI-manipulated media. Aletheia represents a significant advancement in cybersecurity, leveraging AI to detect deepfakes in real time, within seconds and achieving up to 90% accuracy.

“We are honoured to be named a NextGen Tech 30 honouree. This recognition underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation while supporting the digital growth of the ASEAN economy. At Ensign, we are focused on developing AI-driven solutions that not only address today’s threats but also equip organisations to stay ahead of future challenges,” said Tammie Tham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ensign InfoSecurity.

The NextGen Tech 30 is backed by a panel of esteemed industry leaders and investors including Mukul Chawla, Head of Asia Pacific Growth Equity at KKR; Kok Ping Soon, CEO of Singapore Business Federation; Jenny Lee, Senior Managing Partner of Granite Asia; Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive of Infocomm Media Development Authority; Paul Ng, CEO of EDBI; Ng Yao Loong, CFO of SGX Group; Tan Su Shan, Group Head of Institutional Banking at DBS Bank; Adrienne Teh, Managing Director of 65 Equity Partners; Wong Chee-Yann, Group CIO at Northstar Group, further cementing the significance of this accolade.