ENTECH confirms commitment to one price and no fuel surcharges

SYDNEY, 31 March 2026 – With so much volatility and uncertainty around the costs of tradeshows particularly around fuel surcharges ENTECH, the only event for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visits every major population centre in Australia and New Zealand, has officially reaffirmed its, “one cost, all in” policy for all its exhibitors and the fact that it will not implement any fuel surcharges for its 2026 roadshows.

ENTECH trucks on tour

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie explained, “We’re aware of increasing industry commentary around diesel supply in Australia and understand that some people and companies may have concerns. This is not completely new territory for us as fuel supply volatility is a known operational risk and it is planned for accordingly.”

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie

ENTECH’s major logistics contractor operates a fleet of over 100 trucks nationally and works daily within the commercial bulk diesel supply chain.

McKenzie continued, “During previous periods of constraint, supply has consistently been prioritised toward linehaul operations, which is the category we operate in. Our current market view is that supply remains available, with pricing the primary variable. With that in mind we want to be 100% clear on the ENTECH Roadshow position that there will be no fuel surcharge passed on to exhibitors, all logistics and transport commitments remain fully in place and we will absorb any additional fuel costs required to ensure continuity. As always, exhibiting at ENTECH is at one cost, all in.”

ENTECH have built and grown their roadshows on trust, reliability and delivery and as McKenzie states, that does not change under current conditions.

Each year ENTECH moves national exhibitor freight over 10,500 km across Australia and 2,800 km across New Zealand reliably opening each roadshow on time and on budget whilst delivering millions of meaningful interactions between suppliers, manufacturers, practitioners and distributors of professional audio visual and entertainment technology.

When McKenzie states a “one cost, all in” policy for ENTECH exhibitors it’s worth noting that the cost includes all national road freight, on stand catering, marketing through 32 different media channels, the ENTECH-Connect registration and meeting system, pre-show visibility of registered trade, QR badge scanning and data collection, all power requirements, empty case management, on stand tables and chairs, inclusion in interactive demos, inclusion in a Tech Train during each show and all day barista coffee.

Kate McKenzie concluded, “ENTECH is a family business, established with continuous involvement in the industry since 1973. Over that time, we’ve seen the full arc of technological change from valves to solid state, analogue to digital and from heavy magnet loudspeakers to today’s lightweight rare-earth systems alongside the shift from high-cost, tariff-protected markets to globally competitive supply. Throughout all of these changes ENTECH has consistently championed industry capability, workplace standards and professional development that includes the NW Group ENTECH Theatre program. Whilst ENTECH will always move and keep up with the changing times, our ‘one cost, all in’ policy always remains the same.”

Registration for the Australian and New Zealand ENTECH Roadshows is free and open now.

Register today at: www.entech-roadshow.com