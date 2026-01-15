Entrepreneur Manu Patolia, launches his book From Startups to Success with Simon and Schuster in partnership with The Sunflower Seeds

India | January 2026 — From Startups to Success, a new book by engineer, entrepreneur, and mentor Manu Patolia, offers aspiring founders a practical and inspiring roadmap to building enduring businesses. Drawing from a remarkable life journey that began with arriving in the United States in 1969 with just seventy-five cents, Patolia’s book demonstrates that true entrepreneurial success is driven not by luck, but by discipline, clarity, courage, and character.

Blending personal experiences with actionable frameworks, From Startups to Success serves both as a motivational narrative and a hands-on guide. The book walks readers through every critical stage of entrepreneurship — planning, execution, leadership, funding, systems, team building, sustainable growth, and exit planning — while emphasizing the importance of integrity, faith, and long-term thinking.

“From Startups to Success is deeply personal to me—it brings together my own journey, failures, learnings, and hard-earned insights with practical, step-by-step guidance for anyone who dares to dream of building a sustainable enterprise,” says Manu Patolia. “I have written this book not just as a story, but as a hands-on playbook that helps aspiring entrepreneurs avoid common pitfalls and build with clarity and confidence.”

Born in the small village of Taravada, Gujarat, Manu Patolia’s early fascination with the Shetrunji Dam construction sparked a lifelong passion for business and enterprise. He went on to earn a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master’s degree in Construction Management and Business from the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). A licensed Professional Engineer in New York and New Jersey, Patolia successfully balanced major construction projects while managing retail and hospitality businesses on an absentee basis.

Over the years, he founded and scaled multiple companies across manufacturing, printed circuit boards, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals, building a diverse entrepreneurial legacy that forms the backbone of the book’s real-world lessons.

Speaking about the vision behind the book, Preeti Chaturvedi, Founder of The Sunflower Seeds, said:

“We were drawn to Manu’s story because it represents the kind of grounded, values-driven entrepreneurship the world needs today. From Startups to Success is not about shortcuts or hype — it’s about building with intention, systems, and integrity. Our goal at The Sunflower Seeds was to shape this book into a timeless guide that can empower founders, students, and business leaders to think long-term and build businesses that truly last.”

The book also closely aligns with India’s evolving startup ecosystem and the national push for innovation.

“My belief strongly resonates with the vision of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, whose Startup India initiative has ignited a nationwide movement by empowering young innovators,” Patolia adds. “This book is my humble contribution to that vision—to encourage entrepreneurs to start small, think big, act with discipline, and transform ideas into lasting success for themselves and for India.”

Explaining the decision to publish the book, Sanjiv Gupta, Managing Director, Simon & Schuster India, said:

“What stood out to us was the depth of real-world experience and the clarity of thinking Manu brings to entrepreneurship. This is not a theoretical business book — it is built on decades of execution, resilience, and learning. We believe From Startups to Success will resonate strongly with India’s fast-growing entrepreneurial community and become a valuable reference for founders who want to build sustainable, principled enterprises.”

Written for first-time founders, students, professionals, and growth-stage entrepreneurs, From Startups to Success is a timely resource for anyone seeking to convert ambition into impact — grounded in experience, guided by values, and focused on long-term success.