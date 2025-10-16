Episoft Turns Organic Podcast Mention into Witty Collaboration with Comedian Rohan Joshi

Episoft AC has launched an unconventional brand collaboration with comedian Rohan Joshi that started with an unexpected organic endorsement. Created and conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign playfully acknowledges how Joshi recommended the lightweight moisturiser + sunscreen on the popular Chitra Talks podcast without any brand partnership, creating an authentic moment that Episoft has now turned into a humorous content piece.

The campaign emerges from a genuinely organic brand mention that couldn’t have been scripted better. During his podcast appearance, Rohan Joshi enthusiastically recommended Episoft AC, accurately describing its key benefit as a one-step skincare solution combining moisturizer and sunscreen. However, he got one detail wrong – mentioning the price as ₹200 when it’s actually ₹600. Rather than ignoring this or issuing a standard correction, Episoft decided to lean into humor.

The resulting collaboration takes a self-aware, sarcastic approach that perfectly matches Rohan’s comedic style. The brand playfully acknowledges the irony of not paying an influencer who had already promoted their product organically, while correcting the price discrepancy in an entertaining rather than corporate way.

Targeting audiences who appreciate genuine recommendations over polished advertisements, the campaign resonates with viewers tired of obvious brand promotions. By leveraging Rohan Joshi’s credibility and distinctive humor, Episoft AC reinforces its positioning as a premium lightweight moisturiser + sunscreen that delivers one-step skincare while creating authentic brand visibility through unexpected collaboration.

Neil Pinto from Episoft, said, “When we heard Rohan mention Episoft AC on the podcast completely unprompted, we knew we had something special. Instead of doing a typical influencer collaboration, we wanted to celebrate that organic moment and have fun with the small pricing error. This approach feels more honest and entertaining, which is exactly what our audience appreciates.”

Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice President at Schbang, says, “The campaign demonstrates how brands can turn organic mentions into creative opportunities, proving that sometimes the most effective marketing comes from embracing authenticity and humor over polished perfection.”