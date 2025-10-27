Epson Expands EcoTank Printer Line-up with the Launch of EcoTank L6360, L6370 and L6390 Printers

Bengaluru, 27th October 2025: Epson India today announced the launch of three new EcoTank printers, the Epson EcoTank L6360, L6370, and L6390 printers, further strengthening its mid-range printer portfolio for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and corporates. Epson’s EcoTank printers have redefined the printing landscape worldwide, with over 90 million units sold globally and over 8 million printers sold in India. With a market-leading position in India for more than a decade Epson’s EcoTank printers are celebrated for their unmatched combination of cost-efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. EcoTank printers have become the preferred choice for millions of homes, businesses, and institutions. Building on this momentum, Epson is now expanding its successful EcoTank line-up yet again in India.

Engineered for high efficiency and affordability, the new EcoTank models deliver ultra-low printing costs starting at just 13 paise per black print and 43 paise per colour print, making them ideal for value-driven businesses. Each printer offers a high page yield of up to 8,500 pages with a single refill, maximizing efficiency and minimizing running costs.

Powered by Epson’s Heat-Free Technology, the printers ensure consistent, energy-efficient performance with lower power consumption and reduced environmental impact. The models also offer features such as network connectivity, duplex printing, Wi-Fi, and USB support, with the EcoTank L6370 printer adding duplex scanning and the EcoTank L6390 further adding fax capability.

With this launch, Epson continues to empower businesses with reliable, sustainable, and economical printing solutions designed to boost productivity and reduce operational costs.

Product Highlights:

Low-Cost Printing: Starting at 13 paise (black) and 43 paise (colour) per page

Starting at 13 paise (black) and 43 paise (colour) per page High page yield: Upto 8,500 pages (black) and 6,500 pages (colour) per refill

Upto 8,500 pages (black) and 6,500 pages (colour) per refill Fast print speeds : up to 18 ipm (ISO) for quick turnaround

: up to 18 ipm (ISO) for quick turnaround Comprehensive connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Ethernet for flexible use

USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Ethernet for flexible use Automatic Duplex Printing: Efficient paper handling

Efficient paper handling Compact and Stylish Design: Ideal for modern offices and fits into tight spaces

Ideal for modern offices and fits into tight spaces Low impact on environment: powered by Epson’s Heat-Free Technology. Consumes less power and generates less e-waste

powered by Epson’s Heat-Free Technology. Consumes less power and generates less e-waste Duplex scanning with ADF: For EcoTank L6370 and L6390 printers only

For EcoTank L6370 and L6390 printers only Fax: For EcoTank L6390 printer only

For EcoTank L6390 printer only Warranty: 1 year or 1 Lack pages, whichever is earlier