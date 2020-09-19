Equator launches 100% Dry Feature Washing Machine in India

India, 19th September 2020: Equator Advanced Appliances, one of USA’s leading home appliance brand announced the launch of Super Combo EZ 5000 CV in India. With its unique proposition of a 100% Dry feature, the company is planning to disrupt the Home Appliance segment. The machine integrates their proprietary Dual Vent technology, i.e. ventless (condensing) & vented (hot air) dry systems that is easily adaptable as per the customer’s usability. Designed to suit the Indian consumer needs, the company has incorporated 12 unique wash cycles including a Saree cycle that helps preserve Indian fabric.

The product has a lot of unique features that make it a smart choice for today’s smart buyer. With Health as a prime focus, the company has introduced various wash cycles such as the Allergen/Bedbug wash cycle that eliminates dust mites, bedbugs’ and other allergens. It also comes with an In-built Sanitize cycle that helps kill germs by heating the water at a temperature of 74 degrees Celsius. The anti-microbial treatment technology in the drum baffles reduces the growth of bacteria while keeping the clothes safe. The self-cleaning pump keeps the machine lint-free while reducing hard water calcium build-up on clothes.

The product has been designed to ensure user satisfaction with multiple elements like the Delay Start Cycle which lets the user select a convenient time for scheduling Wash. Furthermore, the Quiet Cycle washes and dries clothes at a low sound level of less than 60 dB. Refresh Dry is yet another unique cycle that quickly dries clothes within 12 minutes for a hassle-free experience. With the Automatic Wrinkle Guard feature, the customer can get completely parched Ready-to-Use clothes.

Atul Vir, CEO & Founder, Equator Advanced Appliances says, “Today’s smart and self-reliant consumers want to upgrade to advanced home appliances for ease of convenience. As a consumer-centric brand, we always focus on delivering cutting-edge technology for our consumer’s evolving needs. With the new Equator Super Combo EZ 5000 CV, we want to give our consumers 100% Dry Clothes right out of the machine, hence reducing the process of drying clothes separately.”

With the Eco-Wash functionality, the product helps save energy by 20% and water consumption by 20%. The machine weighs clothes using intelligent Sensor Dry option, selecting an accurate amount of water/heat while avoiding wastage of water and electricity.

The machine has a high spinning speed of 1400 RPM that saves time by extracting maximum water for quick drying. It also comes with an extra water pump to draw water from a secondary source in case of water failure. The product is inverter compatible and can run on Home Inverters in case of a power shortage. The built-in surge protector and voltage stabilizer help protect the unit from power cuts and fluctuations. The comprehensive built-in diagnostics makes it faster to repair enabling lesser down-time.

Equator’s new washing machine comes with a capacity ranging between 8-9kgs, which costs around INR 59,000 – 65,000. Interested customers can buy the product from Equator’s India website along with e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmMall, etc. The machine is also available through attractive finance schemes and easy EMIs starting at INR 3,107.