Ergospace Enhances Their Portfolio by Launching New Comfort Solution: The Flow Chair

19th September 2024, New Delhi, India— Ergospace marks a significant milestone for ergonomic seating as they proudly unveils the newest addition to its lineup, The Flow Chair. Designed to revolutionize the way we sit and work, the Flow Chair combines cutting-edge mechanisms.

The Flow Chair’s sleek and modern design is complemented by its robust construction, using high-quality materials that guarantee longevity and reliability. Its aesthetic appeal makes it a seamless addition to any office environment, blending effortlessly with various decor styles while maintaining its functionality and comfort. The Flow Chair allows for further customization to match individual preferences and office aesthetics. The chair is available in 3 different color variants i.e., Black and Grey.

The features of the Flow Chair are as follows:

High-Back/ Mid-Back –Mesh Chair: It offers full upper back support and enhanced airflow, promoting comfort during extended sitting. Mesh Chairs provide essential support for the lower back and a more compact design, suitable for smaller workspaces.

Adjustable Armrests: Allow users to customize their arm support height and angle, reducing strain on the shoulders and neck.

Fixed Lumbar Support: It provides consistent lower back support to maintain the natural curve of the spine, helping to reduce back strain.

Adjustable Seat Depth: Allows users to modify the distance between the backrest and seat edge, accommodating different leg lengths and improving overall comfort.

Synchro Tilt Mechanism: This synchronizes the movement of the backrest and seat, allowing both to tilt together while maintaining ergonomic alignment.

Any point Locking & Tilt Tension Control: Any Point Locking allows users to secure the chair’s tilt at any desired angle, providing customizable support for various tasks.

Pneumatic Seat Height Adjustment: It enables smooth, effortless changes to the seat’s height using a gas lift mechanism, ensuring optimal ergonomic positioning.

Revolving Nylon Base in Black & Grey: The revolving nylon base in black and grey offers durability and a sleek, modern look.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Flow Chair, which embodies our commitment to innovation and ergonomic design,” said Mr. Prashant Garg, Managing Director, ERGO SPACE. “We understand the importance of a comfortable and supportive workspace, and the Flow Chair is designed to meet those needs effectively. Whether you’re spending hours at a desk or engaged in collaborative meetings, the Flow Chair provides the comfort and support you deserve.” He added.

In addition to the ergonomic benefits, the Flow Chair is environmentally conscious, crafted with sustainability in mind. Its intuitive design ensures that users can focus on their tasks without the distraction of discomfort, promoting productivity and well-being in the workplace. The chair ranges between Rs. 8500 to Rs. 18,000 depending upon the color variants and customization.