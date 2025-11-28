ERI Hosts Free E-Waste Recycling Event in Madison

Madison, Wis., Nov 28, 2025 — ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is teaming with Samsung to provide Dane County and surrounding residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. It’s happening at a special free e-waste collection event at Alliant Energy Center this Saturday, where unwanted electronics will be collected by ERI for responsible recycling or refurbishment.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place at:

Alliant Energy Center

Northeast Parking Lot

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Madison, WI 53713

Saturday, November 29th from 9:00am to 1:00pm

All types of residential electronic items will be collected at the event, including computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices and other electronics that contain batteries or electrical cords (with the exception of large household appliances). ERI, a carbon neutral e-waste recycler, observes all e-Stewards, R2, NAID and SOC 2 procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all electronic items.

“It is an honor to be able to once again bring responsible recycling of electronics to our friends in Dane County and the surrounding areas,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on November 29th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter!”