Ericsson and IIM Bodhgaya partner to enhance digital finance education for future business leaders

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and the Indian Institute of Management Bodhgaya (IIM Bodhgaya) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce an industry-driven training program on Digital Business Management within IIM Bodhgaya’s MBA curriculum. This collaboration aims to equip students with real-world insights and practical knowledge in mobile financial services and digital finance technologies, strengthening their industry readiness and contributing to India’s digital economy.

As part of this initiative, Ericsson’s Mobile Financial Services (MFS) experts will conduct structured training sessions blending in-person and virtual engagements. The program will cover key areas such as digital payments, financial inclusion, compliance frameworks, fintech business models, and AI-driven financial services.

Anuj Mohan Sherry, Head of Professional Services, Ericsson MFS, states, “At Ericsson, we believe in fostering strong industry-academia partnerships that drive innovation and skill development. This collaboration with IIM Bodhgaya is a step towards building a future-ready workforce equipped with specialized knowledge in digital finance. By bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry expertise, we aim to contribute to the growth of India’s fintech ecosystem.” Director IIM Bodh Gaya, Dr. Vinita Sahay stated that “Signing this MoU is a collaborative model where Ericsson and IIM Bodh Gaya shall partner in enhancing the academic courses creating a pool of highly talented graduates in the Fintech space. This shall help us in building industry-ready IT professionals by enhancing the competencies of our graduates as per the industry needs”. Chairperson Career Development Cell IIM Bodh Gaya, Prof. Mohapatra emphasised that “This MoU is a testament to the institute’s commitment in reducing the cost of training at our partner’s end by ensuring a steady flow of desired talent into Ericsson capacity pool. The model shall provide a unique set of teaching aids, consolidated training material to enable the seamless and faster deployment of our students in the niche industry space.”

The MoU was signed by Rajesh Gupta, Whole-Time Director, and Abhishek Kumar, Head of People Function from Ericsson India, along with Dr. Vinita S. Sahay, Director, and Dr. Sabyasachi Mohaparta, Associate Professor and Chairperson Career Development Cell at IIM Bodhgaya. With this initiative, IIM Bodhgaya reinforces its commitment to industry-aligned education, while Ericsson strengthens its role in developing talent for the fintech and mobile finance sectors. This collaboration will enhance career prospects for MBA students in digital payments, banking, and fintech innovation.