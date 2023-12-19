Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Grows Footprint with Acquisition of Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs

Pittsburgh, PA, December 19, 2023 –Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, an Escajeda Holdings company specializing in residential and commercial restoration, has announced the acquisition of New Castle, PA-based Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs. The acquisition expands upon Escajeda Masonry & Concrete’s growing foothold in the tri-state area and adds a deeper layer to its knowledge of historical restoration and preservation.

Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs is known for its detailed work restoring and preserving historical buildings, along with extensive experience working on medical facilities, apartment buildings, college and university campus buildings, and residential homes. In its 40+ years of business, Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs has completed projects throughout the Greater Pittsburgh, New Castle, and Erie areas of Pennsylvania, as well as within Eastern Ohio and Southern New York.

“Bringing Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs under the Escajeda Masonry & Concrete umbrella is a strategic move that aligns seamlessly with our long-term vision for growth,” said Justin Escajeda, Owner of Escajeda Holdings. “Their experience further develops our expertise in historical preservation and helps to expand our reach outside of the Greater Pittsburgh Area. By joining forces, we will enhance our collective strengths to provide an even higher level of quality and service to our valued clients.”

Escajeda Masonry & Concrete will leverage Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs’ reputation and expertise in the industry, offering masonry cleaning, pointing, caulking, and waterproofing in both commercial and residential settings. The acquisition further expands Escajeda Holding’s growing portfolio, which includes Three Rivers Roofing & Waterproofing, Inks Installations, J.L. Baker Roofing, and Hoolahan Roofing & Remodeling, as well as Escajeda Masonry & Concrete.

Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs and its employees will continue to operate under its name as a subsidiary of Escajeda Masonry & Concrete through their New Castle and Erie, PA offices. In conjunction with the acquisition, Escajeda Masonry & Concrete is looking to expand operations by hiring for all positions, including bricklayers, foremen, estimators, and project managers.