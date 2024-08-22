ESG Global Conference and Prithvi Awards 2024 to be held on 14th September 2024 in Delhi

New Delhi: Prithvi Awards 2024 and ESG Global Conference is a groundbreaking initiative by ESG Research Foundation, (Section 8 Not for Profit organisation registered with Govt. of India) to recognise sustainability icons and leaders in ESG and bring together ESG experts to have evocative discussions related to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG).

The ESG Research Foundation confers Prithvi Awards every year recognising Sustainability Icons in the field of ESG and Sustainability under various categories – Corporates, PSUs, Startups, NGOs, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Environmentalists Individuals, etc. This year, the highly anticipated event- Prithvi Awards 2024 and Global ESG Conference is Scheduled to be held on 14th September, 2024 at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The last date for filing Nominations is 23rd August, 2024. There is No Nomination Fee. For Complete details click https://esgworldwide.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Prithvi-Award.pdf

CA. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta, Founder and Hon. Director ESG Research Foundation said, ‘It will be a Global Conference on ESG wherein, insightful panel discussions on the many topics will take place like ESG Landscape in India, How to become Net Zero, ESG and Financial Ecosystem- ESG Rating, Carbon Credit Eco System-Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, Role of Governance in ESG, AI and ESG: The New Trend in Sustainability Reporting , New Age Solutions for ESG, and many more together with Case Studies for Best Practices. The event will be graced by Hon’ble Chief Guest, Former Union Minister, Sh. Suresh P. Prabhu and Guests of Honour : Sh. M.V. Rao MD & CEO Central Bank of India, Chairman, IBA, CA. Sandeep Gupta, CMD GAIL ( India) Ltd. , and Sh. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Indian Film Actor, Environmental Enthusiast.

The Jury members consist of eminent global specialists in their fields, who will choose among the nominees, contributing greatly in the field of sustainability/ESG. Nominations are invited from —Corporates implementing ESG, ESG NGO/volunteers, VC Funds dedicated to ESG, start-ups dedicated to ESG and Individual working in ESG Landscape. More than 300 delegates and special invitees will be participating in the event.

CA. Deepak Batra, Founder and Hon. Director ESG Research Foundation said, ‘The upcoming ESG event has already garnered substantial attention, with corporates, PSUs, NGOs, Individuals and other organizations are eagerly participating and expressing their commitment to sustainable practices.’