Esri Releases New Edition of Best-Selling GIS Map Design Guide

October 11, 2024,Redlands, Calif., United States : Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Designing Better Maps: A Guide for GIS Users, Third Edition. Award-winning author and cartography expert Cynthia A. Brewer draws on her sophisticated mix of experiences—performing academic research; teaching, mentoring, and collaborating with students and analysts; and working with mapmakers at federal agencies—to present this invaluable guide.

With more than 400 full-color illustrations, Designing Better Maps applies design best practices to both reference and statistical mapping. The book also includes expert guidance on planning; using basemaps, scale, and time; applying type and labels, including color; customizing symbols; publishing and sharing maps; and more.

For over 19 years, Designing Better Maps: A Guide for GIS Users has been essential reading for mapmakers who use geographic information system (GIS) technology across industries and sectors, including government as well as commercial, creative, and academic organizations. This third edition continues the reliable qualities of the book, distinctive in its clear and efficient emphasis on core cartographic concepts and updated with new and enhanced design practices.

A professor of geography at Pennsylvania State University, author Cynthia A. Brewer teaches introductory cartography and map design courses while also advising graduate students working in cartography. She has worked as a map and atlas design consultant for the US Census Bureau, the US Geological Survey, the National Cancer Institute, the National Center for Health Statistics, and the National Park Service. In 2023, she was awarded the International Cartographic Society’s highest honor, the Carl Mannerfelt Gold Medal, for her distinguished contribution to the field.

Designing Better Maps: A Guide for GIS Users, Third Edition, is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589487826 US$84.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487833, US $84.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.