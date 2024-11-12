Estée Lauder and Nykaa Unveil Must-Have Bridal Lipsticks for the Season

Mumbai, November 12, 2024: Estée Lauder and Nykaa have joined forces to bring Indian brides and bridesmaids the ultimate wedding season beauty essential! Introducing The Wedding Party lipsticks, a luxurious, limited-edition collection, crafted exclusively in India, and inspired by the vibrant beauty of Indian weddings. Available exclusively at Nykaa.com and Nykaa stores, this collection features two stunning shades—Scarlet Kiss, a bold, passionate red, and Champagne Rose, a soft and romantic pinkish nude. Thoughtfully curated to complement every Indian skin tone, these shades are perfect for brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests alike.

Shagun Singh, Brand Director, Estée Lauder, India said, “With the launch of our Wedding Party Collection, we celebrate the vibrancy and rich traditions of Indian weddings. For the first time, we have crafted in India two of the most loved lipstick shades, thoughtfully packaged to capture the joy, the nuances, and excitement of the wedding season. We’re incredibly proud that this collection was made in India, for Indian consumers, with their desires at the heart of our development. It reflects our commitment to inclusivity and diversity in beauty. Partnering with Nykaa has allowed us to bring this exclusive collection to life, making it accessible to consumers across India for their most special occasions.” Commenting on the launch, a Nykaa Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to partner with Estée Lauder on this exclusive launch. Our longstanding partnership is grounded in a shared vision to bring the best in beauty to Indian consumers. This collection brings together beautifully crafted, high-quality products that resonate deeply with Indian audiences, allowing every bride, bridesmaid, and guest to celebrate with elegance and style. By leveraging deep consumer insights, we are able to ideate and bring this innovation to life, creating something truly special for our customers.”

Housed in exquisite, deco-inspired packaging, these lipsticks embody true luxury, featuring an innovative fireworks engraving on the lipstick bullet itself. Champagne Rose is a refined, pinkish nude that captures the essence of understated elegance, ideal for those seeking a soft, sophisticated look. In contrast, Scarlet Kiss is a bold, passionate red that exudes confidence and glamour—designed to make a statement during the most celebratory occasions. Both shades have been meticulously crafted to complement diverse Indian skin tones, ensuring everyone finds their perfect match for the wedding festivities.